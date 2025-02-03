Inside the Astros

One Reason Houston Astros Should Avoid Re-Signing Their All-Star Free Agent

The Houston Astros may be better off not spending the money it would take to bring back an All-Star player.

Apr 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after hitting a three-run home run to left field against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Minute Maid Park.
Apr 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after hitting a three-run home run to left field against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Minute Maid Park. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros spent most of the offseason operating under the assumption that third baseman Alex Bregman would no longer be with the team.

When he declined their original contract offer, the team turned its attention elsewhere, addressing other holes on the roster. That included at third base, where they thought a major void was created.

In the shocking blockbuster trade of right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, the Astros received Isaac Paredes as part of the team.

The plan was for him to slide right into Bregman’s spot at the hot corner, providing the team hopefully with some power as his dead-pull tendency at the plate plays well in their home ballpark.

A long-term solution at the position was also acquired in the deal in star prospect Cam Smith.

Replacing someone of Bregman’s caliber is not an easy task, but Houston looked to have done it to the best of their abilities.

Alas, now into February, he remains a free agent and rumors have swirled that a return to the franchise is a real possibility.

The original offer remains on the table, but it is still short of the kind of money Bregman is seeking. More money could certainly be added as the Astros were successful in clearing some cap when they made a second trade with the Cubs, sending relief pitcher Ryan Pressly and his contract out of town.

That seemingly cleared the runway for a Bregman return, but nothing has materialized to this point.

Why could that be?

There are a few reasons as to why Houston isn’t going to go above a contract number they are comfortable with to bring him back into the fold.

Age is a major factor since he turns 31 next month.

For the Astros, the positional logjam that would be created by his return could do more harm than good.

Losing a player of his caliber certainly isn’t ideal, but the front office did what they could to compensate. In addition to Paredes, they landed first baseman Christian Walker in free agency, addressing another need.

Right now, their greatest flaw, lineup-wise, is in the outfield.

Bringing back Bregman doesn’t help in that fashion; it only complicates things further as the suggestion of Jose Altuve, who is 33 and has logged zero outfield innings in his career, moving there seems unrealistic.

Another possibility would be Yordan Alvarez playing left field on a more consistent basis with Paredes taking some time at designated hitter, another major detriment to their defense.

A Bregman return would certainly deepen the lineup and soften the blow of losing Tucker. However, finding an alignment to work defensively with that group would be difficult as all of the potential formations are less than ideal.

