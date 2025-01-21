One Team Has Reportedly Bowed Out of Sweepstakes for Houston Astros Star
One thing that continues to perplex baseball fans everywhere is that former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman continues to remain unsigned.
Coming into the offseason, it was clear he was the top third baseman available, one of the reasons why some analysts predicted there wouldn't be a reunion between the two-time champion and the Astros.
General manager Dana Brown said it was the organization's top priority to re-sign the franchise cornerstone, but when they offered him a contract that was deemed low at the time, it seemed like he would be swooped up almost immediately after.
That couldn't be further from the case.
Bregman's market has been cool, so much so that it was posed he might have to take a short-term deal with high AAV and opt-outs to hit the free agency market again while still being properly compensated.
He and his agent, Scott Boras, continue to dig their heels in and search for the monster contract they expect to come, but with this dragging out closer and closer to the start of Spring Training, his options are starting to dwindle.
Manager Joe Espada said Houston is still waiting for him with open arms if he wants to come back, no matter how likely that would be, but a different team in Major League Baseball seems to have taken themselves out of the Bregman sweepstakes.
The Chicago Cubs would have been an interesting suitor for Bregman.
After acquiring Kyle Tucker earlier in the offseason from the Astros, it's clear that front office is looking to make a real push. Adding one of the best third basemen in the sport would have given them a roster to win their division and potentially compete in the playoffs.
But, when Bregman stated he's not willing to take a short-term deal, that seemed to be the exit point for the Cubs.
Chicago has one of their star prospects, Matt Shaw, seemingly ready to take over.
Since that franchise routinely tries to stay under the luxury tax threshold, handing out the high-priced deal it would have taken to land Bregman wouldn't have made sense for them with the cost controlled asset waiting in the wings.
So, that is now one less team in the running for the star.
How that impacts Houston will be seen.
Espada said they are still in dialogue with Bregman about a reunion even if that coming to fruition seems unlikely.