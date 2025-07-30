Potential Astros Target Off the Board After Reds Surprising Trade
With the trade deadline quickly approaching for the Houston Astros, the team is going to have to get aggressive to try to make some upgrades amid some recent struggles.
It has been a tough stretch of late for the Astros, who have started to see the injuries pile up and affect them on the field.
Houston is expected to be busy ahead of deadline, especially when it comes to landing a third baseman since they are fearing Isaac Paredes will miss the rest of the season with his hamstring injury that has been deemed more severe than they initially thought.
Many names are floating around there to improve things at the hot corner. But one player who they could have pivoted to is now no longer available.
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds in a surprising move, taking him off the board as a potential option for the Astros.
The uncertainty of a potential timeline for Paredes has made things complicated.
They don't seem willing to bank on the fact that the slugger will return this year, which is why they are going after some third baseman before the deadline passes. It's a smart move, because even if he were able to come back, he could always move to second if they were to acquire help at third.
However, that help won’t be coming from Hayes after this trade between the Pirates and Reds.
The Astros have seen their lead in the American League West shrink a bit, and if they are going to keep the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners off their tails, help is going to be needed before the deadline.
