These 3 Things Have Allowed Astros To Take Over First Place of AL West
The Houston Astros aren't a perfect team.
They certainly aren't like past versions of themselves when they had virtually no holes on their roster.
Yet, this Astros group finds themselves in a familiar position once again; in first place of the AL West.
This has been a division owned by Houston since their dynastic run began back in 2017, with them finishing on top in seven out of the last eight years.
It didn't look like that was going to be the case early on.
The Astros lost tons of talent this past offseason, and during the early stages of the campaign, it seemed like that was going to be too much to overcome, potentially ushering in a new era of baseball in Houston.
However, like they have done so many times before, they turned things around.
What has allowed that to happen?
Will Leitch of MLB.com took a look at some reasons why the Astros are now first place in the division, and three things really stand out since those are the same exact things that have always allowed this franchise to have the upper hand over their rivals all these years.
Hunter Brown's Emergence
Sure, Houston has dominated by acquiring superstar aces like Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke, but they have also had homegrown players emerge alongside them like Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez.
Brown is just the latest example.
His AL Cy Young-caliber season is one way to announce himself as a new star for the Astros, and it's also given Houston a two-headed monster at the top of their rotation once again.
Elite Bullpen
In the past, whenever the Astros led in a game, it felt like that was held onto because they had dominant relievers who would come in and close things out.
This iteration of the bullpen is starting to resemble that.
With Josh Hader on the back-end and other high-caliber arms manager Joe Espada can turn to in tight spots, Houston's relievers have accrued a top 10 ERA.
Total Roster Contributions
Everyone knew the Astros weren't as talented coming into the season as they've been in the past, so the only way they were going to overcome that reality was if other players stepped up and delivered.
So far, that's largely been the case.
Jeremy Pena has returned to his past ALCS and World Series MVP-winning form. New third baseman Isaac Paredes has been their second-best offensive player. Jake Meyers is having a career year. Victor Caratini is producing much-needed results as one of the few lefty hitters.
One can only imagine what things are going to look like when Yordan Alvarez returns, Christian Walker, Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve improve their production and if Zach Dezenzo and Cam Smith start playing like the former top prospects they were.
All in all, it's hard not to be impressed with Houston this year, and perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise they're back on the top of the AL West again.
