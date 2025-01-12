Three Potential Hall of Famers Highlight Houston Astros' Current Roster
The Houston Astros have had a strong run over the last decade and it isn't possible to sustain that without a couple of future all-time greats emerging.
With the 2025 BBWAA Hall of Fame class set to be announced in just over a week, MLB's Mike Petriello looked around for the future inductees that are going to suit up next season.
The Astros had three current players make the list. That doesn't count Justin Verlander, who is one of the easiest locks to make the Hall, but just signed with the San Francisco Giants.
Here are the potential Hall of Famers that will play for Houston next year:
Jose Altuve
Altuve is Houston's best bet to make it and was put into the second tier of candidates, called "may as well start engraving those plaques."
The 34-year-old is already a franchise legend and is still going to play for a few more years. He has racked up about every possible accolade possible. Standouts include two World Series rings, an MVP, seven Silver Sluggers, a Gold Glove and three AL batting crowns.
With his resume he should realistically be a lock. It could all depend on how voters look back at the sign-stealing scandal, but it's unlikely that that keeps him out of the Cooperstown.
Yordan Alvarez
Alvarez, who generally serves as a designated hitter, still has a lot to do before he can be considered for the honor, but he is certainly on the right path. He was included in the third tier, which is for the "young stars."
The elite slugger has been named to three All-Star teams, has a World Series ring and won a Rookie of the Year. That's about as good of a resume as one could ask for heading into his age 28 season.
He has become one of the best pure hitters in baseball and is still only improving at the plate.
CL Josh Hader
Hader is a bit of a long shot, was included near the bottom of the list when searching for which relievers could still get in.
While he is coming off of his worst season, it is important just how dominant he was with the Milwaukee Brewers. If he can get back on track, he could still certainly make a push for a spot.
The 30-year-old has made five All-Star teams and was the NL Reliever of the Year three times. He has an impressive career ERA of just 2.70.
The Astros staying afloat near the top of the league and making a couple more postseason pushes would go a long way for his chances.