Two Astros Hitters Named Team's 'Most Improved' as Lineup Finds Stride
After losing Kyle Tucker via trade and Alex Bregman via free agency, no one knew exactly what to expect out of the Houston Astros' offense.
The team was losing a combined 33 doubles and 49 home runs worth of production, and they needed guys to step up.
Once Yordan Alvarez went on the IL at the start of May, panic started to ensue. But thankfully, not just one, but two of his teammates have answered the bell.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put out his list of "The Most Improved Player on Every MLB Roster in 2025," identifying key players on each team who have taken massive strides. But for just the Astros, he picked two: Jeremy Peña and Jake Meyers.
Both players have been two of the most consistent and reliable contact hitters in baseball and are a critical part of Houston's lead in the American League West.
"Over the previous three years, Peña ranked second among Astros in plate appearances with Meyers in eighth place on that list," Miller notes. "However, both were regulars much more so for their defense than their bats, the former posting a .707 OPS while the latter had a .647 mark. Much different story this year with Peña sitting at .874 while Meyers is at .776. This duo has more than kept the Astros afloat while they wait for Yordan Alvarez to get healthy and for Christian Walker to start producing."
Peña is slashing .326/.380/.493 in 2025 with eleven home runs and 15 stolen bases. According to Baseball Savant, he is one of the fastest players in baseball, with a Sprint Speed rating in the 97th percentile and a Range (OAA) rating in the 90th percentile on defense.
Meyers is slashing .310/.369/.407 in 2025 with 13 doubles. Before this season, his best numbers came in his rookie season in 2025, slashing .260/.323/.438 over 49 games.
