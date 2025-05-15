Two Glaring Weaknesses Stand Out On This Astros Roster
Towards the latter stages of the Houston Astros' dynastic hold over the rest of the American League, there started to be some holes that developed across the roster.
In the beginning, this was a team that had stars at virtually every position, dominating opposing pitching staffs with a supreme lineup while shutting down offenses with their elite starting rotation that had high-end arms to come in and close out games.
But, like what happens across every sport, things started to change when players left in free agency and others began to age.
As a result, the Astros tried to identify their weak points and address those areas, handing out massive money to fill their void at first base and going with a youth option behind the plate.
Unfortunately, Yainer Diaz hasn't quite turned into the player many expected at this point in his career, and the signing of Jose Abreu was a complete disaster that eventually forced Houston to cut him and hand Christian Walker a lucrative deal this past winter to solve the first base issue.
However, for as underwhelming as Walker has been and despite the below-average offensive production that Diaz has given them, those two areas aren't the glaring weaknesses on this roster.
In the opinions of Leah Vann and Michael Shapiro of Chron.com, the two things that stand out the most are the absence of left-handed hitters and the struggles at second base.
Not having Yordan Alvarez right now puts a bit more spotlight on the lack of lefties the Astros have, but even when the star slugger is healthy, that is something the front office needs to address.
"I don't necessarily see the need to replace any starter at the moment, but a left-handed bench bat (especially one that can play in the outfield) is likely the top priority for general manager Dana Brown before July's trade deadline," wrote Shapiro.
That type of move will be someting to keep an eye on.
Jacob Melton, the second-ranked prospect in Houston's pipeline, is a left-handed hitter. But since they already have a crowded outfield, it seems unlikely he'll get called up if everyone remains healthy.
In an ideal world, they'll find an infielder who hits from the left side of the plate who can fill in at second to help solve the issues the Astros currently have at that position.
"The hope of developing Brendan Rodgers as an everyday second baseman is dwindling ... The Astros can slide utility player Mauricio Dubón into what’s essentially a rotational spot, leaving a prime opportunity to make moves," wrote Vann.
Moving Jose Altuve to left field created a massive void at second base, and while the defense has been improved without the aging veteran there, Houston has gotten virtually nothing at the plate from anyone who has manned the keystone.
If the Astros find themselves in a true position to contend, then these areas are likely the first places general manager Dana Brown will try to address before the trade deadline.