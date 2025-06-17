Watch: Recently Recalled Astros Infielder Makes Absurd Diving Catch
The Houston Astros have rounded into one of the most formidable teams in the entire American League over the last few weeks, and they've done so despite a number of injuries forcing them to shuffle around their roster.
The recent loss of rookie outfielder Jacob Melton, who was placed on the IL with a sprained ankle over the weekend, meant the Astros were forced to recall veteran infielder Luis Guillorme from Triple-A Sugar Land.
Houston signed the 30-year-old to a minor league deal before the start of the season, but before that he had spent parts of seven MLB seasons with a number of different ball clubs, building a reputation for his stellar defensive play in the process.
It didn't take very long for the Astros to see Guillorme's wizardry with the glove first hand either, as the vet made one of the most spectacular catches so far this season on Monday night against the Athletic's.
Guillorme, who was making his second straight start for Houston at third base, found himself in no mans land in the bottom of the fourth when A's first baseman Tyler Soderstrom hit a pop up into shallow left field.
There was almost no chance for left fielder Mauricio Dubon to make a play, which meant that it was all up to Guillorme to track down the high pop up.
What happened next was the definition of "flashing the leather", as Guillorme some how made one of the most jaw dropping defensive plays of the year.
Seeing the way Guillorme was able to contort his body mid-air while adjusting to the ball, and still being able to secure the catch while tumbling to the ground is something that everybody in attendance at Sutter Health Park won't forget any time soon.
It also adds to an impressive highlight reel that Guillorme has built over the past several years, and further illustrates just how elite he is defensively.
Only time will tell how long Guillorme stays at the MLB level for the Astros, but it's likely he has at least one more highlight-reel worthy catch in store while he's still patrolling the infield for Houston.
