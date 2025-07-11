What Should Astros Fans Expect From Star Prospect Bryce Matthews in MLB?
It's not official yet, but reports indicate the Houston Astros are set to call up Brice Matthews.
Once he steps on the field for his debut, he'll be the third top-ranked prospect to play in the Majors this season for the Astros, following in the footsteps of Cam Smith who made the Opening Day roster and Jacob Melton who was promoted on June 1.
Whenever a highly-touted prospect is set to make his Major League debut, that always comes with excitement.
But what should Houston fans expect from Matthews during his first stint in The Show?
What Matthews has is speed.
He's stolen 25 bases with Triple-A Sugar Land this year, building upon the 32 steals he had across four different affiliate levels in 2024.
That is his calling card, and it's something that should be on display right away.
However, getting on base at the Major League level could prove to be the issue.
On the surface, his .283/.400/.476 slash line with 10 homers and 39 RBI looks like it could translate, but he's also struck out 98 times and owns a 30.2% strikeout rate and 66.6% contact rate that might cause him to struggle against high-end pitching that he'll face.
Joe Espada previously said they wanted him to continue progressing in Triple-A, and that was apparent with their decision to select Luis Guillorme, Shay Whitcomb and Zack Short over the 23-year-old throughout different times of the season.
But injuries have changed the equation, and now Matthews has a chance to prove what he can do.
Billed as someone who could come in and provide a jolt for this offense, that might be too much to immediately expect from the former first-round pick during his first taste of the bigs.
That's not to say he can't do it.
He's a well-regarded prospect with a high ceiling for a reason.
But just like other top prospects who have made their debuts over the years, it might take a little time for Matthews to showcase his abilities at the highest level.
