Zach Cole Considered Astros Prospect of Year by Top MLB Site
The Houston Astros needed help from the minor leagues throughout the 2025 season as the franchise set records for use of the MLB injured list.
Zach Cole turned out to be one of those players. The 25-year-old outfielder had his contract selected by the Astros on Sept. 12 and he remained with the team for the rest of the season. Houston slid out of the American League West lead and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Cole had an impressive slash given he only played 15 games. He slashed .255/.327/.553 with an .880 OPS, including four home runs and 11 RBI. He joined a rare club of 137 players to accomplish the feat.
He also had two doubles and three stolen bases. Cole positioned himself to make the opening day roster in 2026.
Houston called Cole up after an impressive minor league season in 2025, one that earned him selection by MLB Pipeline as the organization’s top position player. Pitcher Alonzo Tredwell was named the Astros’ top minor league pitcher.
Zach Cole’s Impressive 2025 Season
Cole started the season at Double-A Corpus Christi but started the season on the injured list. Once he was activated, he produced an impressive .267/.363/.505 slash in 82 games, with 14 home runs and 49 RBI. That included a short stint on the 7-day injured list in June.
The Astros promoted him to Triple-A Sugar Land for the first time in his career on Aug. 25. Houston likely intended to keep him there for the rest of the season. But an impressive 15-game stretch, plus injuries in the outfield, forced the franchise’s hand. Cole slashed .353/.459/.745 with five home runs and 16 RBI.
His slash in 97 games was .279/.377/.539 with a .916 OPS, with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. He also had 22 doubles and seven triples.
The Astros selected Cole in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Ball State. With the Cardinals, he batted .361 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI. It was his only full season of college baseball. He played 22 combined games in 2020 and 2021. The Astros gave him 33 games in the minors that season, as he slashed .200/.328/.304 with two home runs and 12 RBI.
Cole showed considerable progress in 2023 with Class-A Fayetteville and High-A Asheville. He slashed .258/.380/.489 with an .869 OPS. He hit 19 home runs and 65 RBI. It pushed him up the organizational rankings.
In 2024, he spent some time injured and with the Astros’ Florida Complex League team and with Double-A Corpus Christi. His slash was .218/.308/.419 with 11 home runs and 38 RBI.