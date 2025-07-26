Nick Kurtz Hits Four Home Runs Against Astros, Sets MLB Rookie Record
Athletic slugger Nick Kurtz did something no rookie has ever done in Major League when he faced the Houston Astros on Friday night.
Kurtz became the first rookie in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game in the Athletics’ 15-3 victory over the Astros.
According to MLB.com, Kurtz became the 20th player in history to have a four-home run game in the Majors. It happened earlier this year when Arizona third baseman Eugenio Suárez hit four home runs on April 26.
Kurtz finished the game 6-for-6 with eight RBI and six runs scored.
He entered the game with 19 home runs and hit his first of the game in the second inning, a two-run shot off Astros starter Ryan Gusto. He later doubled in the fourth inning to drive in a run.
Kurtz hit his second home run in the sixth inning, his third home run in the eighth inning and his fourth home run in the ninth inning. Of the three, two were solo shots while his home run in the ninth drove in a run.
Incredibly, he wasn’t the only Athletics player to hit a home run in the game. Shea Langeliers hit one in the fourth inning to score Kurtz.
After the game, A’s Communications on X (formerly Twitter), the official public relations feed of the team, updated its post from earlier in the day. It showed Kurtz leading the American League in nine different categories for the month of July.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that baseball had never had a player finish a game with at least six hits, six runs and eight RBI in Kurtz did it against the Astros. His 19 total bases also tied the single-game record set by Shawn Green.
