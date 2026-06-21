Astros Acquire Promising Double-A Hitter in Trade With Cubs

If one thing is for certain, the Houston Astros don't want to concede the 2026 season too early with a path to the playoffs still within sight. Sometimes, the franchise has to make some decisions to move on from players who aren't helping at the Major League level to fit into those playoff plans.

In this case, Houston decided that the Chicago Cubs would be perfect trade partners in the most recent deal that was finalized. As reported by Ari Alexander of 7 News in Boston, the Astros traded right-handed pitcher Jayden Murray to the Cubs in exchange for what looks to be a promising young hitter.

Astros Acquire Cameron Sisneros From Cubs

ETSU first baseman Cameron Sisneros (22) tries to make a play at first base. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chicago sends the Astros first baseman Cameron Sisneros, a former 14th-round draft pick back in the 2024 MLB Draft. Sisneros has found success at the plate thus far in his minor league appearances and will be assigned to the Corpus Christi Hooks (the Double-A affiliate of the Astros).

The trade greatly benefits the Astros' bullpen after recently calling up Murray and sending down Alimber Santa following a strong Triple-A tenure. His return to the majors wasn't too great, though, allowing three hits, two runs and striking out three against the Detroit Tigers back on June 15.

Murray heads to the Cubs with a 7.43 ERA and a 1.95 WHIP in 13.1 innings of work, as Sisneros heads to Houston looking to build some more success on what's been a short tenure at the Double-A level.

Before being traded to Houston, Sisneros played in 14 Double-A games, holding a .256 batting average with one home run and seven RBIs in 43 plate appearances. In 2026, combined with his A+-level statistics, Sisneros has hit six home runs, driven in 37 RBIs, holds a .265 AVG and an OPS of .841.

Depending on how the rest of the season from now until the trade deadline goes for the Astros, Sisneros could have been a trade acquisition to potentially replace Christian Walker on the first base depth chart. Not saying he would replace Walker, but adding a first baseman prospect at the position you just traded away is a logical reason as to why Sisneros was acquired.

As for the current bullpen, it will need to respond well following a blowout loss to the Cleveland Guardians in game two of a three-game set, forcing the rubber match in Houston on Sunday before hitting the road to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.