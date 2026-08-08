Why AJ Blubaugh is Now One of Astros' Most Reliable Bullpen Pieces

Houston Astros reliever AJ Blubaugh has been an important piece in the Astros success this season. He’s been called upon to pitch in bigger spots as the season has progressed and has become one of Joe Espada’s most trusted arms.

On Friday, Blubaugh was brought into a 5-3 Astros lead game and although he gave up two baserunners, he struck out the other two batters before being relieved. He allowed no earned runs for the third straight appearance.

Blubaugh's Journey To The Big Leagues

Blubaugh joined the Astros system as a seventh round pick out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While at Division I UWM, he pitched mostly out of the pen for the Panthers posting a 3.96 ERA and with a 5-4 record that included 14 saves.

Across 2022 to 2025, Blubaugh moved up the Astros minor league system. While never dazzling with his ERA, he impressed as a strong reliable arm. He had the best season of his minor league career primarily with Sugar Land in 2024 where he posted a 3.71 ERA in the high scoring Pacific Coast League.

Aug 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher AJ Blubaugh (69) : Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Major League Success

Blubaugh earned the call-up to the majors in 2025. He was excellent in his first year with a 1.69 ERA in 32.0 innings, striking out 35. Blubaugh’s numbers were aided by seven unearned runs scoring on his watch. His FIP indicated a bit of luck too as that number came out to 4.42.

This season, the 26-year old Blubaugh started off pitching in low leverage situations. When the Astros starting pitcher got shelled and pulled from the game early or when the pitcher got injured, you could expect to see Blubaugh come in for a mop-up role. He was excellent in these scenarios. He’s one of six Astros to be on the active roster every game this season.

Blubaugh, the Mansfield, Ohio native, has thrown multiple innings on 27 occasions in his 43 appearances this season. He has a 3.58 ERA with a 4.17 FIP and again, has a strikeout number higher than innings pitched with 73 punchouts in 70.1 innings. FanGraphs Steamer predicted he would have a 23.3% strikeout rate but he’s overperformed that with a rate of 24.6% in 2026.

Aug 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher AJ Blubaugh (69): Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently on Aug. 2 against the Rangers, Blubaugh earned his first save of his big league career coming into the game with a four-run Astros lead and two outs in the eighth. The tying run was on deck marking a save situation. He retired all four batters he faced to finish out the win.

If Blubaugh continues to pitch well, we can expect the Astros to call on him in higher leverage situations as the season progresses. Blubaugh has been a great find for someone who wasn’t among the top prospects during his time in the minors. Even when not pitching in big spots, Blubaugh provides key innings that save the bullpen from being taxed in a blowout. The Astros have come to trust one of their most important bullpen arms this season in Blubaugh.