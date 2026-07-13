Astros Still Searching for Starting Pitching Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Houston Astros are headed into the All-Star break four games under .500 at 47-51, yet rank third in the AL West division and only 3.5 games out of first. It's been an interesting start to the 2026 campaign for the Astros, and even with a losing record, they're still right in the fight for the American League playoffs.

Getting massive production from Yordan Alvarez, as he stands as the favorite to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award, as well as contributions from Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker, the offense has the upside to produce enough to get into the playoffs.

The pitching, however, well, that's a different story. Following the end of the first half of the season, Houston ranks 19th in bullpen ERA, according to Covers.com, with a 4.30. The starting pitching hasn't been as stellar as the front office thought going into the season either.

The return of ace Hunter Brown has clearly lifted the spirits in the pitching department, yet overall, that's the biggest weakness. So much so, with the MLB trade deadline approaching and the Astros still in the thick of the fight, Houston has its eyes set on getting help from other franchises in that department.

Astros Shopping for SP

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown (left) talks with manager Joe Espada before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reported early this summer, the Astros have tossed their name in the hat in the running for back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. And while the Detroit Tigers will likely have several offers for their ace, the Astros aren't placing all their eggs into one basket.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Astros are still looking for starting pitching help, which ultimately means that the front office is taking a buyer's approach.

“The Astros, who have gone 26-19 since May 21, desperately want another starter. Their rotation is yielding a 5.29 ERA, second-worst in MLB," Nightengale wrote.

While Nightengale revealed that the Astros' AL West division rival, the Seattle Mariners, are willing to trade one of their prized starters, most likely Luis Castillo, the Astros will have multiple options to choose from if they want to make a realistic run for the division crown.

Going after Skubal would cause Dana Brown and company to dip into their prospect pool, most likely, but at the end of the day, it's championships they're chasing. As the deadline looms around the corner, keep an eye out for reports revolving around Houston and a starting pitcher interest.