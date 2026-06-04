Astros Activate Joey Loperfido from Injured List in Flurry of Transactions

The Houston Astros were busy in pre-game before they faced the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Early in the day, the Astros signed outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. to a one-year Major League deal and needed to open a spot on the roster. Well, his signing, along with the return to health of another outfielder, triggered a flurry of pre-game moves.

Most notably, the Astros activated outfielder Joey Loperfido from the 10-day injured list, where he had been for more than a month with a quad issue.

Houston Astros Pre-Game Transactions

Chicago White Sox designated hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This was the entire list of the transactions as announced by the Astros:

Signed Wade to an MLB deal. He was active for Thursday’s game.

Activated Loperfido from the 10-day IL. To make room for him the Astros optioned outfielder Zach Cole to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Selected the contract of catcher Collin Price.

The Wade and Price moves are notable because they required 40-man roster moves. The Astros could have made room two ways — move a player from the 10- or 15-day IL to the 60-day IL or designate a player for assignment.

In this case, the Astros DFA’ed two players — catcher Cesar Salazar and outfielder Rhylan Thomas. They may end up returning to Houston if they clear waivers and aren’t traded.

Loperfido was not in the lineup for the Astros on Thursday. He went on the injured list on April 19 with a right quad strain and started a rehab assignment last week. He was a member of Houston’s system before he was traded to Toronto in 2024. The Astros re-acquired him in the offseason. He was slashing .276/.348/.362 with seven RBI before the injury.

Price was in the lineup for Thursday’s game, and he’ll work in tandem with Christian Vázquez until Yainer Diaz is ready to return from the injured list. This will be Price’s MLB debut. He was Houston’s sixth-round pick in 2022 out of Mercer and this season with Sugar Land he was slashing .235/.360/.476 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI. Houston hopes some of that power translates to the Majors.

Salazar was a capable receiver, but he brought nothing to the lineup. He was slashing .056/.227/.056 in nine games. Thomas played three games with the Seattle Mariners in 2025. He landed with Houston on a waiver claim in May but never reached the majors.

Houston is wrapping up a series with the Pirates on Thursday. The Astros host the Athletics in a three-game series that starts on Friday.