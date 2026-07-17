Houston Astros' 2027 Schedule Offers Plenty for Fans to Circle

The march toward a championship in 2026 is not yet complete, but that doesn't mean it's not time to look ahead to the future and what 2027 might bring.

Major League Baseball announced the schedules for all 30 teams today, and the Houston Astros' slate includes several intriguing matchups.

The team will begin the regular season on Thursday, March 26, with an amazing opportunity to set the tone for the year in a bout against the rival Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. Kicking off the campaign with the Silver Boot Series is something that hasn't happened all that often — it has occurred only two other times, in fact — so this is something that has the potential to be quite memorable.

Houston will remain at home for the first week of the season, facing the Rangers from March 26-28 before battling the Boston Red Sox from March 30-April 1. The Astros then will go on the road to face the Atlanta Braves from April 2-4 before visiting the Red Sox from April 5-7. From there, the schedule is off and running.

The 162-game marathon will see Houston play every other MLB club. Thirteen of those games will come against AL West opponents, while the rest will feature matchups against the remainder of the league. It should be an exciting 2027, though it's hard to forecast exactly how everything will play out when the 2026 season isn't even close to being complete.

Houston's Schedule Features Several Must-Watch Series

General view of fireworks after the game at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several high-profile series will take place at Daikin Park throughout 2027. The New York Yankees come to town from April 23-25. The Chicago Cubs also visit from May 14-16. One of the most important divisional series against the Seattle Mariners will take place from June 25-27. Finally, the Philadelphia Phillies visit from Sept. 17-19 to round out the home schedule.

Two of the most prominent interleague matchups of the season will take place on the road. Houston will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers from Aug. 3-5. It'll also potentially have to face Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park from June 8-10.

The full Astros schedule can be seen below.

The 2027 regular season schedule is out. pic.twitter.com/lF931gv4V4 — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) July 16, 2026

Labor Uncertainty Clouds the Future

All of the above is tentative. The elephant in the room is that MLB and the MLBPA could be staring at a lengthy work stoppage, as the league's collective bargaining agreement is set to expire at the end of this season. If the two parties can't come to a resolution in time, the 2027 season could be delayed or outright canceled in what would be a disastrous scenario for everybody involved.