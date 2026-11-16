Astros' Arbitration-Eligible Players and Projected Salaries for 2027

It's been a busy offseason for the Houston Astros; hiring a new general manager in Randy Flores to replace Dana Brown, as well as hiring former Astros player Brad Ausmus to take over manager duties, replacing Joe Espada.

Aside from the managerial changes, Houston also saw some award honors come their players' way: Christian Walker won the AL Gold Glove Award for first baseman and Yordan Alvarez won his first MVP Award, the first Astro to win the award since Jose Altuve in 2017.

But with the first wave of the offseason, being business and award recognition, nearly complete, the front office has to decide the future of their players under contract. The Astros have nine players who are arbitration-eligible, and all, according to Spotrac.com, are projected to face arbitration.

But first, here's how players and organizations reach arbitration:



If the club and an arbitration-eligible player have not agreed on a salary by a deadline (typically in mid-January), the club and player must exchange salary figures for the upcoming season. Players are eligible for arbitration once they reach three years of service time.

Arbitration Eligible Players

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (21) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. SS Jeremy Pena, Arbitration Level : 3

2. SP Hunter Brown, Arbitration Level : 2

3. C Yainer Diaz, Arbitration Level : 2

4. SP Peter Lambert, Arbitration Level : 3

5. SS Nick Allen, Arbitration Level : 2 "Super Two"

6. SP Hayden Wesneski, Arbitration Level : 2 "Super Two"

7. OF Taylor Trammell, Arbitration Level : 2 "Super Two"

8. SP Ronel Blanco, Arbitration Level : 1

9. RP Bennett Sousa, Arbitration Level : 2 "Super Two"

While projected to go to arbitration, the Astros could non-tender any of these players. It's unlikely, but the deadline to know is Nov. 20.

Headlined by All-Star shortstop Jeremy Pena, the Astros can either test the arbitration process or look to reach a deal before the deadline. Spotrac.com projects all of these players to hit arbitration, with the following projected values at which these players could sign.

1. SS Jeremy Pena - $17.5 million

2. SP Hunter Brown - $10.75 million

3. C Yainer Diaz - $5.75 million

4. SP Peter Lambert - $4.5 million

5. SS Nick Allen - $1.35 million

6. SP Hayden Wesneski - 975K

7. OF Taylor Trammell - 900K

8. SP Ronel Blanco - 850K

9. RP Bennett Sousa - 850K

Say the Astros and each player can't agree on a salary figure for the 2027 season by the deadline and face arbitration, the two parties are still welcome to continue negotiating on a contract up until the hearing date.

Houston is projected to spend the sixth-most in arbitration this offseason, surpassing $43 million, according to Statcast, likely with Pena projecting for more than his initial value.