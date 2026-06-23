Astros Are Chasing the Wrong Goal at the Trade Deadline

According to multiple reports, the Houston Astros are planning to buy at the trade deadline.

Yes, the Astros are a sub-.500 team that is currently on the outside looking in of the postseason picture. Yes, the Astros have one of the worst farm systems in baseball, making any sort of addition via a deal with prospects a tough proposition. And yes, the Astros — despite the fact that they've put up a decent stretch of play over the last month — haven't shown the ability to actually contend for a World Series so far in 2026.

Still, it appears that the team is poised to add once the trade deadline rolls around on Aug. 3.

There's no doubt that the front office, led by general manager Dana Brown, wants to push the chips to the middle of the table and try to win. Why wouldn't they? This club currently employs the likes of Yordan Alvarez — perhaps the best hitter in the sport at the moment — Hunter Brown, Christian Walker and a multitude of other capable players that have the ability to win championships. Add in the fact that the American League is wide open and it's a no-brainer for the Astros to attempt to win now.

But sometimes the picture isn't as clear at first glance.

Looking Beyond October and to the Future

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) and third baseman Isaac Paredes (15). | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

To put it succinctly, it's a bad idea for Houston to go shopping. There's no doubt that Dana Brown and company would point toward the recent run of good play, as well as the fact that several injured players are making their long-awaited return, as reasons to go all in. But sometimes a strategic retreat, setting up a clearer picture for the future despite the pains of the present, is the better move for the long-term goals of everybody involved.

It's no secret that the Astros need to bulk up their minor league farm system. MLB Pipeline ranked it 23rd back in March, with ESPN's Kiley McDaniel being even harsher by putting it 29th. There just aren't a lot of names in the system that seem to be true difference-makers.

One of the best ways to add to an ailing minor league system is to trade valuable pieces to teams that are eager to win no matter the cost. In an American League that's filled to the brim with such teams, there shouldn't be any shortage of takers for players like Walker, Paredes and others.

No, don't trade Alvarez or Hunter Brown — those are pieces that can be built around for a long time. But if the team is not in the playoffs by the time the deadline rolls around, there's no need to bankrupt the future just for the sake of maybe winning a playoff series this upcoming October.

Because let's be honest with ourselves. The Astros probably don't have what it takes to win the World Series. Is this really the time to go all in?

Instead, Houston should prepare for the next wave. Prepare for the team of the future. And the only way to do that is to withhold the instinct to go on a spending spree.