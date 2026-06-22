Astros Steadily Returning to Relevancy in American League West Race

The Houston Astros continued their slow, but steady, quest toward the top of the American League West Division on Sunday.

The Astros (37-42) beat the Cleveland Guardians, 2-1, at Daikin Park, giving them a series victory over the Guardians. It was also their third straight series win and gave them a record of 17-11 in their last 28 games.

It’s not a red-hot run, though the Astros have had their spurts here and there. But winning two out of three in every three-game series is a good recipe to remain relevant in a race where mediocrity has benefited Houston.

Astros in the AL West Race

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Before last season, the Astros had been to the playoff every season from 2017-2024. In that span, the Astros won two World Series titles (2017, 2022), two more American League pennants (2019 2021) and reached the American League Championship series all but one time (2024). Houston also won seven division titles in that span.

This season was all about trying to return to where the Astros believe they should be — in the playoffs. But, from the start, it’s been a grind.

Injuries decimated the starting rotation from the start of the season. By the second week of the campaign Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier and Tatsuya Imai were all on the injured list. Brown and Imai have returned, and Javier could be back next week. Losing slugger Jeremy Pena didn’t help, either. Aside from Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker, much of the lineup struggled. Then, third baseman had season-ending ankle surgery.

At one point, the Astros were six games out of the AL West race. Not insurmountable. But when more than a dozen players are on the injured list at the same time, and many were supposed to be key parts of the team, it’s a hard mountain to climb. On May 20, the Astros were 20-31 and heading to Chicago to face the Cubs.

That series was a spark. The Astros swept the Cubs. Then they went back to Texas and took three out of four from the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Returning to Daikin Park to end the month slowed them down. They dropped series to Milwaukee and Pittsburgh. When Pittsburgh left town, the Astros were 28-36 and 5.5 games back.

Houston then took a series with the Athletics, followed by dropping two out of three to the Los Angeles Angels on the road. Since then, it’s been series wins over Kansas City, Detroit and Cleveland for a 6-3 record in the last nine games.

The Astros will be no worse than three games out of the AL West lead when they wake up on Monday in Toronto. Slow and steady really can win the race.