Astros Back-to-Back-to-Back Home Runs Spoil Shane Bieber’s Return

Starting pitchers are going to give up home runs. That’s just a fact. But the idea is to limit the damage.

For instance, most starters want to give up solo home runs, if they give up home runs at all. It lessens the damage.

But how much do solo home runs matter when a team hits three of them in a row? Someone should ask Toronto Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber that question after facing the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Bieber returned to the Blue Jays’ rotation on Tuesday after missing more than two months with an injury. The Astros turned the third inning of his return into a nightmare as they hit back-to-back-to back solo home runs off the 2020 American League Cy Young winner.

Astros Go Back-to-Back-to-Back

Interestingly, the first two home runs were hit by players that have had their own injury issues, starting with Yainer Diaz.

The catcher returned from the injured list a week ago after missing more than a month with a left oblique strain. His home run was just his third of the season and it gave the Astros a 2-0 lead during a rare Tuesday afternoon game in Toronto.

Houston probably would have liked some baserunners, but outfielder Cam Smith couldn’t help himself. The second-year pro came up after Trammell and hit his eighth home run of the season to deep center field. That was just the 17th home run of his career. But Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) pointed out that Smith has been prodigious in that department. Of his 17 home runs, seven have traveled 415 feet or farther. Smith’s home run gave the Astros a 3-0 lead.

Next was Taylor Trammell. The outfielder missed more than a month with a left groin strain and returned to the roster on May 26. He’s had some time to get his legs under him, but his home run was his first of the season and just the 19th of his career. It gave the Astros a 4-0 lead. His home run on Tuesday when to the 500 level at Rogers Centre, a level that only a handful of players have reached in the stadium’s history.

Incredibly, that didn’t immediately chase Bieber off. He struck out Brice Matthews to get the second out of the inning but allowed a single to Raynel Delgado, which led to a mound visit. Bieber then gave up a single to Jose Altuve and his day was done. Toronto went to the bullpen and brought in Tommy Nance to replace Bieber.

Bieber threw 3.2 innings, gave up nine hits and four runs as he struck out two and walked none. He also allowed three home runs.