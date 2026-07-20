Three Astros Matchups That Matter in Lineup Against Marlins, Janson Junk

It’s make-or-break time for the Houston Astros.

Following a series sweep by the Baltimore Orioles, the Astros are on the ropes. With the trade deadline approaching, there is urgency to win — and to win soon. Because if the club is in a bad place once Aug. 3 rolls around, it might be time to hold a garage sale.

That’s why this series against the Miami Marlins is so important. Triumph over the next three days, and there could be more winning in the future. Fail, and there will only be pain. Those are some lofty consequences, that’s for sure.

Perhaps the most enticing development for this game is the return of Ronel Blanco. The crafty right-hander has yet to make a start for Houston this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. The Astros are certainly happy that he is back in the rotation.

Here is Monday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Astros.

Houston Astros Lineup for July 20, 2026

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. SS Jeremy Pena

2. DH Yordan Alvarez (L)

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. 2B Jose Altuve

5. 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (L)

6. C Yainer Diaz

7. RF Taylor Trammell (L)

8. LF Zach Dezenzo

9. CF Lucas Spence (L)

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins

Where: Daikin Park — Houston, Texas

Time: 7:10 p.m. CDT

TV: Astros — Space City Home Network; Marlins — Marlins.TV

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Marlins — WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Starting Pitchers

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: RHP Ronel Blanco (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Marlins: RHP Janson Junk (4-5, 4.57 ERA)

Astros Matchups That Matter

Yainer Diaz: Janson Junk’s time in the American League West with the Los Angeles Angels has given some Astros hitters a semblance of familiarity with what he’s capable of doing. Diaz is no different, though the sample size is quite small. He's had just two at-bats against him and has failed to reach base on both occassions. The Astros and Diaz certainly hopes that changes this go around.

Yordan Alvarez: Saying that Yordan Alvarez is going to impact a baseball game is like saying that ketchup goes well with French fries. Of course that’s the case — it’s a truth of life! Alvarez hasn’t had that much experience against Junk, though. He’s faced him just twice in his career, yet one of those balls is probably still soaring through the atmosphere on its way toward outer space. Yeah, that’s just what Yordan does.

Jose Altuve: Setting the tone is what Jose Altuve has always done best. He’ll need to do so again against Junk, though he has never been able to crack the code — at least in his limited sample size. He’s only picked up one walk in four plate appearances against him. We’ll see if that changes tonight.