Astros Leave Jeremy Pena, Christian Walker Out of Lineup After Suffering Injuries

The Houston Astros are taking a cautious approach with two key sluggers that left Saturday’s game with injuries.

The Astros (47-53) have set their lineup for their finale with the Baltimore Orioles and have left both shortstop Jeremy Peña and first baseman Christian Walker out of the lineup. Both are doing baseball activities on Sunday and, for now, are not heading to the IL, per manager Joe Espada.

Meanwhile, the Astros designated pitcher Nate Pearson for assignment and called up infielder Ray Delgado.

With Houston having lost its last three games and now four games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West, this is not the time to lose two critical players for any length of time.

Astros Injury Status, Lineup

Walker grabbed his right side following this half swing. pic.twitter.com/wPA4FOyjoe — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 18, 2026

Peña left Saturday’s game with what manager Joe Espada told reporters, including MLB.com, was a right hamstring cramp. He’s already missed time this season with a hamstring strain and a calf strain. So Houston is being extremely cautious. Peña is slashing .295/.359/.430 with six home runs and 22 RBI.

Walker may be the larger concern. He left the game on Saturday with what Espada called right hip tightness after Walker seemed to grimace in pain after a check swing. He left shortly after that.

He is having a productive second season with the Astros. While his slash — .234/.310/.456 — is similar to last season he’s hit 20 home runs and 58 RBI, getting his power on track much sooner than last season. There’s a chance he could hit 30 or more home runs for the first time since 2023.

Houston has lost six of its last 10 games and with the Aug. 3 trade deadline looming it cannot afford to lose any more ground. If Peña or Walker end up on the injured list, it only makes the Astros’ attempts to reach the postseason harder.

Houston Astros Lineup for July 19, 2026

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Jose Altuve

LF Yordan Alvarez (L)

3B Issac Paredes

1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (L)

C Yainer Diaz

CF Lucas Spence (L)

RF Cam Smith

2B Ray Delgado (L)

SS Nick Allen

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros

Where: Daikin Park, Houston

Sunday: 1:10 p.m. — TV: Astros: Space City Home Network; Orioles: MASN; Radio: Astros: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Orioles: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

Starting Pitchers

Saturday: Astros RHP Hunter Brown (1-0, 3.57) vs. Orioles RHP Brandon Young (7-2, 3.42)

Three Astros Matchups that Matter

Yordan Alvarez: Not starting Alvarez would be ridiculous at this point. But it bears mentioning that he’s only one of three Astros on the roster with a career home run off Young. He also has a hit in both of his career at-bats.

Isaac Paredes: Small sample size, to be sure. But in three at-bats Paredes has two hits and an RBI off Young.

Yainer Diaz: No one on the Astros’ roster has faced Young more than Diaz, with nine career at-bats. But he hasn’t shown much mastery with a .222 batting average. He does have a home run and three RBI. He’s experienced at getting pop in that matchup.