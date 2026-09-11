Astros Bullpen Arm Is Getting Hot at the Perfect Time

The Houston Astros proved something to the world of Major League Baseball this week against the Philadelphia Phillies: they can hang with the toughest competition the league has to offer. The Phillies are a shoo-in for the playoffs, and Houston just took two of three against them on the road.

Now with some space in the AL West standings, the 75-72 Astros are starting to look like a postseason team. With all the struggles they've had this season, things seem to be clicking at the perfect time, especially with one player looking to prove his worth in the back end of the bullpen.

Bryan Abreu Gets and Stays Hot

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) reacts after the final out. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Houston to get back to the playoffs, they need a strong-willed bullpen. While Josh Hader is a reliable option in most games, especially this season, Bryan Abreu has been outstanding for several months and has proven himself to be a key player for the Astros.

Abreu started the season slowly, stepping in for Hader when he was sidelined with an injury. In April, Abreu recorded a 10.13 ERA, allowing 10 runs, nine of which were earned, in eight innings. However, he gradually regained his confidence, as evidenced in May when he posted a 1.00 ERA over nine innings.

Since July, Abreu has transformed into a different pitcher, not allowing an ERA higher than 2.00 during this two-and-a-half-month stretch. Against the Phillies in the series finale on Thursday, Abreu nearly threw an immaculate inning, further proving the confidence has returned.

Shoutout to Bryan Abreu who was ONE PITCH away from an immaculate inning. pic.twitter.com/Z81mqjFwI2 — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) September 10, 2026

Abreu getting hot now works in both his and the franchise's favor. The franchise would love nothing more than to add another World Series championship to the mantel, and if Abreu pitches as he is now in the playoffs, that gives them a far better chance.

It also favors Abreu, who's set to hit free agency at season's end, whether Houston makes the playoffs or not. Abreu has shown throughout his career why he's one of the best relievers in the game today, primarily working in the eighth inning but capable of working the ninth as well.

If another team wants a closing pitcher and Abreu is available, he may be more inclined to sign with the franchise needing the role he wants rather than staying as the eighth-inning guy ahead of Hader in Houston.

With the rest of September still ahead, Abreu and the Astros are looking to stay hot long enough to get back to the postseason, then regroup from there.