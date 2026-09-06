Astros’ Josh Hader Is Already Making History: How Far Can He Go?

Josh Hader recorded the 250th save of his career Friday night in the Houston Astros’ 3-1 victory to open a home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old star left-hander did it in the 507th relief appearance of his 10-season career, which began in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

His 250 saves place him on a list of just 41 pitchers who have reached that mark with at least 500 relief appearances in Major League history. Hader is only the sixth left-hander to join the prestigious list of closers, alongside John Franco (424), Billy Wagner (422), and Aroldis Chapman (399), all of whom have accumulated more than 350 saves.

Hader has saved at least 30 games in five of his 10 seasons, and his career high is the 37 saves he recorded for the Brewers in 2019, his breakout season. Since arriving in Houston in 2024, he has saved 84 games in 89 opportunities, which translates to an impressive 94.3% conversion rate.

His ERA over that span has also been 2.50, as his historical statistics show. He has had to overcome injuries, and in 2024 he also went through an adjustment process that has once again made him one of the most effective closers in the game.

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since last season, Hader has blown just one of his 51 save opportunities. He currently has 23 saves, but he also has an active streak of 26 consecutive save opportunities without a blown save.

After returning from the injured list in early June, Hader recovered from left biceps tendinitis and is pitching to an impressive 0.70 ERA—no, that is not a typo: he has a 592 ERA+!

His impact has turned the Astros’ bullpen into one of the most efficient in the game as other arms such as Bryan Abreu, Steven Okert, AJ Blubaugh and Enyel De Los Santos have made adjustments.

The Quality That Separates Hader From the Greats

Well, let’s go back to the list of the 41 relievers who have recorded at least 250 saves in 500 or more relief appearances. Among so many legends who have shaped Major League history, Hader has a special place, and he has earned it with his results.

Relievers with at least 250 saves and 500 relief appearances. | Stathead.

It all starts, as you know, with the great Mariano Rivera, but Hader stands out because of the quality of his results: he ranks first in WHIP (0.917), batting average allowed (.155), and OBP allowed (.246). He also ranks second in OPS allowed (.540) and BABIP (.237). He is third in SO/9 (14.4), fourth in ERA+ (168) and SLG allowed (.294), and fifth in ERA (2.50) and SO/BB (4.22). His 2.80 FIP ranks him eighth.

That is simply spectacular.

In other words, within this historic group of long-tenured relievers, Hader already has a place at age 32. Now, let’s look at another interesting point here, and it has a lot to do with Hader’s pace.

Relievers who recorded at least 200 saves in their first 507 relief appearances. | Stahead.

Here we have all relievers with at least 200 saves through the first 507 relief appearances of their careers. Craig Kimbrel has the highest mark with 311 saves, even ahead of the legendary Mariano Rivera and Dennis Eckersley.

Hader ranks 12th, but he has the fifth-best save percentage (89.3%), which once again highlights his effectiveness at converting save situations.

One interesting detail we should keep in mind with these records is that the pace of opportunities a closer receives has a lot to do with his team’s chances of winning games.

From that standpoint, with Kimbrel, Mo, and many other closers benefiting from those opportunities, effectiveness in converting saves also comes into play. Although it may not seem obvious at first glance, that is an important detail that can make a notable difference over time.

For example, Joakim Soria, who pitched for four different teams on his way to 507 relief appearances between 2007 and 2016, received save opportunities in only 46.7% of his appearances. That was 23.1 percentage points fewer opportunities than, for example, Eckersley, who received 69.8%.

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71). Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hader has pitched mostly for winning teams, first spending six seasons with the Brewers, then two with the Padres, and now in his third with the Astros. Along with the team’s winning pace, obviously, injuries can also be a problem, and Hader has had to fight through them like so many pitchers trying to maintain their consistency.

After recovering from an extended stint on the injured list, Hader is in one of the best stretches of his career: he has allowed one run in 22 appearances since July 18, and during that span, he has a 0.39 ERA with 27 strikeouts and just eight hits allowed.

He has already entered the history books among pitchers with 250 saves and, if he stays healthy, it would not be unreasonable to see him eventually enter the conversation about relievers with 400 saves in Major League Baseball.

The 250 saves are a milestone, but the quality and pace with which Hader has reached this point make 400 seem like a much less distant possibility.