Astros Manager Joe Espada Drops Bold Statement After Win Over Phillies

In the thick of the playoff race, which has just over two weeks remaining, the Houston Astros began a pivotal six-game road trip against two teams that are safely in the postseason next month. Holding a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West Division, the Astros' playoff fate could very well be determined over the next week against the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays on the road.

It is going to be a difficult trip for manager Joe Espada and his team. Still, behind Hayden Wesneski, who worked six innings, allowing five hits and three runs, the Astros tagged Phillies starter Andrew Painter for 10 hits and five runs over five innings in a key 6-5 victory at Citizens Bank Bllpark. The win was needed after the Rangers kept pace with a 10-5 win over the Seattle Mariners late on Tuesday night.

After Houston, hoping to get healthy before the end of the season, kicked off the trip with a big win, Espada, who is managing for his job after this year, after general manager Dana Brown was fired last month, dropped a rather eye-opening quote after the win over Philadelphia.

Astros Manager Joe Espada Drops Bold Quote After Phillies Win

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski Credit: Kyle Ross | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This six-game stretch could make-or-break Houston's playoff chances. After Sunday's game against the Rays, Houston returns home for their final home stand of the season with three games against the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves. They then have two games in Seattle against the Mariners and four in West Sacramento against the Athletics to close out the season.

As far as playing the Phillies, who are holding down the first National League wild-card spot and the Rays, who are on a path to win the AL East Division over the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Espada loves these matchups this late in the season.

"We’re trying to get to the playoffs, and these are the type of teams that you're going to have to play -- and beat -- in the playoffs," Espada said, per Paul Casella of MLB.com. "So I like playing teams like this toward the end. Guys look forward to these matchups."

You can understand where he's coming from and yes, a tough schedule down the stretch can help a team gain some momentum going into the playoffs if they survive it, but to survive it, you need help on the scoreboard, something the Astros didn't get in Seattle.

Given the way the AL wild-card standings are compacted, the most likely path to the postseason for both Houston and Texas is by winning the division. It's a tough schedule for the Astros the rest of the way, but Espada wouldn't have it any other way.