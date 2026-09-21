Astros Bullpen, Bats Fail as Braves Sweep Way to NL East Crown

The Astros have been getting starting pitching to work low-run outings over the last three game series, but have been unable to get distance from the starters. Couple that with poor bullpen pitching and anemic, unclutch bats, and you have the recipe for a series sweep at the hands of a very good team like the Atlanta Braves.

Starting Pitching

All three pitchers for the Astros in the Braves series failed to complete 6.0 innings leaving ample innings that a depleted bullpen must cover. Peter Lambert pitched good enough to win with a two-run, 5.1 inning outing for the Astros on Friday but was saddled with the loss. Hayden Wesneski went 5.1 innings on Saturday allowing just the one earned run on four hits. He earned a no-decision. Hunter Brown went five innings flat in a scoreless outing with 10 punchouts.

Bullpen Woes

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan King (74) Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Blubaugh gave up multiple runs in each of the Astros losses on Friday and Saturday. He walked the nine-hole hitter to load the bases late in Saturday’s game in a critical spot for Houston. Bryan Abreu would come in get one out before surrendering the back-breaking grand slam.

On Sunday, Bryan King was the Astro tasked with getting big outs. He came in the sixth after Brown was relieved. He allowed the first four to reach including the last one on a three-run home run.

Bennett Sousa was the Astros reliable reliever allowing no runs in two appearances. Tatsuya Imai also threw two perfect innings on Sunday.

Clutch Home Run Disparity

The clutch homer numbers dramatically favored the Braves. The Braves hit six home runs with just one solo shot. They drove in 14 runs on their long balls in the series. The Astros hit three home runs in the series, all solo shots.

Houston Astros designated hitter Jose Altuve (27) Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dating back to Sep. 16, the Astros last nine home runs have all been of the solo variety. If you look back a bit further, 13 of 14 home runs have been solo for Houston since Sep. 13.

Bases Loaded Failures

The Astros loaded the bases on two separate occasions on Sunday and failed to score a single run off of it. Houston would look back on those missed opportunities as big mishaps in what would turn out to be a two-run game.

The Astros starters had what it took to take one if not all of the games in the Braves series. But the Astros bullpen couldn’t close out two of the games and the bats never delivered a clutch hit despite a chunk of chances. It all adds up to a disappointing sweeping of the Astros by the Braves. Houston had a chance to regain to advantage in the AL West race with the Rangers losing on Sunday but failed to hold up their end. Things have to change for the Astros to make the postseason, and they are running out of games to get it done.