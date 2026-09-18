Astros vs Braves Series Preview: How to Watch, Probables, Starting Lineup

There are now just three series left in the regular season for the Houston Astros, and the first of those is a challenging three-game set against the Atlanta Braves over this weekend at Daikin Park.

The Braves lead the National League East division with an 89-64 mark, which is the third best record in the NL and the fifth best record in baseball.

Meanwhile, the Astros are just barely holding onto the American League West at the moment with 77-76 record prior to the start of this series. With just a one game lead over the Texas Rangers, every game in this series is crucial.

It's a must win going forward for the last nine games of the year. The Braves series will be a tough one to win, but the Astros must find a way to do so. The Rangers are right on their tail.

The Braves have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball with a 3.64 team ERA that ranks fourth in MLB and feature a strong core of hitters across their lineup that could be a problem for Houston to deal with such as Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris Jr.

How to Watch Astros vs Braves

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena and right fielder Cam Smith congratulate each other after the final out against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 7:10 p.m. CST

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: Astros- Space City Home Network; Braves- BravesVision

Radio: Astros- KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Braves- 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

The entire series will be on the same TV network.

Astros Starting Lineup

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a home run to right field against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SS Jeremy Pena

DH Yordan Alvarez (L)

3B Isaac Paredes

2B Jose Altuve

5. CF Daulton Varsho (L)

6. 1B Christian Walker

RF Taylor Trammell (L)

LF Lamonte Wade Jr. (L)

C Christian Vásquez

Altuve has great career numbers in 20 games against the Braves, with a .350 average and .848 OPS. That includes 28 hits, two homers and nine RBI. Diaz also has a .333 average with eight hits and two RBI in six games against Atlanta.

Pitching Matchups

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert (38) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: RHP Peter Lambert (8-9, 3.71 ERA, 141 K) vs Braves: RHP Tyler Mahle (6-10, 3.91 ERA, 127 K)

Both Braves and Astros hitters don't really have too much experience against both these starters. Riley has gone 2/5 in his career against Lambert while Altuve is 2/8 against Mahle.

The Astros have put together their top three starters for this series, with right-hander Hayden Wesneski (5-2, 3.70 ERA) against RHP Grant Holmes (9-5, 3.49 ERA) on Saturday followed up by righty Hunter Brown (6-3, 3.43 ERA) vs left-hander Martín Pérez (9-9, 3.07 ERA) on Sunday afternoon.

Houston will be honoring former utility-man Mauricio Dubón, who played the last four seasons with the Astros before being traded to the Braves.

The Astros won the season series 2-1 in 2025 and this is the first series meeting this year.