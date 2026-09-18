Houston Astros Release Probable Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Atlanta Braves

After taking two of three at home over the Kansas City Royals, the Houston Astros ended the series right where they began in the American League West Division standings, one game ahead of the Texas Rangers, who took two of three from the Boston Red Sox.

Nine games remain in the regular season and the race to win the AL West feels like it is going to go down right until the end. The Astros will begin their final series of the season at home against the Atlanta Braves, who hold a four-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East Division race, with three series remaining for each club.

The most likely path to the playoffs for both Houston and Texas is through winning the division. The Rangers are two games behind the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox for the third and final AL wild-card spot. With all eyes on the Braves the next three days, manager Joe Espada will send his top three pitchers to the mound to protect their division lead.

Astros Release Probable Pitchers for Braves Series

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown Credit: Troy Taormina | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Houston is going to win the division, they are going to go down fighting, with their top three pitchers making two starts each, beginning this weekend against the Braves. Here are the pitching matchups for one of the best series of the weekend across MLB.

Friday: Tyler Mahle (6-10, 3.91 ERA) vs. Peter Lambert (8-9, 3.71 ERA), 7:10 p.m. CDT

Saturday: Grant Holmes (9-5, 3.49 ERA) vs. Hayden Wesneski (5-2, 3.70 ERA), 6:10 p.m. CDT

Sunday: Martín Pérez (9-9, 3.07 ERA) vs. Hunter Brown (6-3, 3.43 ERA), 1:10 p.m. CDT

Things could not have lined up better for the Astros this weekend in terms of starting pitchers. Their three best against one of the best teams the National League has to offer. Houston will need Lambert to have his best start of September, as he has allowed six earned runs in starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays in just 13 innings. He'll go up against Tyler Mahle, who has a 0.69 ERA this month.

On Saturday, Hayden Wesneski will get the ball against Grant Holmes. Houston's 29-year-old right-hander is looking to bounce back after getting roughed up by the Rays in his last start, where he allowed seven runs on six hits in just three innings. Hunter Brown will look to follow his five-inning outing, where he allowed one run to Kansas City in a 4-2 Astros win on Tuesday night.

This is the biggest series this season at home for Houston and Espada will have his top three arms available. Winning the series will be a huge step toward securing the AL West Division while the Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays.