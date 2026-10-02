Astros Continue Shocking Home Postseason Streak With Wild Card Loss vs White Sox

The Houston Astros' lack of success in recent postseasons continued in 2026. They were still not able to find a postseason win this year and were swept by the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park in the Wild Card series.

While the Astros didn't make the playoffs in 2025, they were able to in 2024 as the No. 3 seed and American League West division champion. That was the case this year too. In both seasons, the Astros got swept in the Wild Card round. In 2024, it was at the hands of the Detroit Tigers, another AL Central team that belongs in the same division as the White Sox.

With the loss, the Astros continued a home postseason streak that is poor on a number of levels.

Not So Sweet At Home in the Playoffs

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada looks on in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros have now lost nine straight home postseason games going back to the 2023 ALDS. That's unfathomable to think. Typically, the home team experiences a strong advantage in the playoffs.

That hasn't been the case at all for the Astros over the past few years. Daikin Park has been more comfortable for the road team recently.

The last home playoff win for the Astros was Game 1 of the 2023 ALDS against the Minnesota Twins back on Oct. 7 of that year. It featured a leadoff homer from Jose Altuve, six shutout innings from starter Justin Verlander and two more homers from Yordan Alvarez in a 6-4 victory.

The Astros then lost five straight games at home the rest of that postseason. A Game 2 loss to the Twins, followed up by losses in all four home games in the 2023 ALCS to the Texas Rangers. 2024 was a sweep at home by the Tigers. 2026: another sweep at home by the White Sox. Tally that up to nine straight home losses in the playoffs.

Houston was 11-4 at home during the 2021 and 2022 playoffs, which included two AL pennants and a World Series title. It hasn't translated since. The Astros lost all four home games in the 2019 World Series to the Washington Nationals, and went through a similar fate in the 2023 ALCS. Houston was undefeated 5-0 on the road in the 2023 playoffs.

Playing at Daikin Park hasn't been giving ideal results lately. The Astros were 39-42 at home this year. They were also 39-42 at home in 2023. Houston was 46-35 at home in 2024 and 2025, however.

The Astros ended up at just 81-81 at the conclusion of the regular season. It was the lowest record ever to make the playoffs and win the division in MLB history. There was a bit of a change in the narrative once the regular season ended, with the Astros still being able to compete in the postseason and make some noise in the AL.

It's true that the Astros had a competitive record against postseason teams, but that didn't show at all in the two Wild Card games. What was on display was why this team ended up being the worst playoff team of all time, according to the record.