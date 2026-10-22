Astros Could Soon Face a $200 Million Contract Decision

Whoever ends up becoming the next Houston Astros' general manager, there are some interesting decisions that they will be facing.

One of those decisions will be what to do with the influx of infielders that they have. They have more healthy bodies at those positions, plus backup players when everyone is healthy.

If they decide to make some of those players available in a trade, there would be no shortage of suitors.

One of those players who might be the toughest decision is shortstop Jeremy Peña. He is arbitration-eligible through the 2027 season, but then he'll be looking to cash in on his next contract.

Does Houston want to be the team that gives it to him? They should. If they don't, then trading him is an option they should consider.

However, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report added some spice to a potential Peña new deal, listing him as one of the next potential players to sign the next $200 million contract.

Astros Jeremy Peña Tabbed As $200 Million Contract Candidate

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some might think that Peña isn't a $200 million player, but as Reuter points out, "Never underestimate the earning power of a quality shortstop in a thin market at the position.''

He's not wrong.

Shortstops are at a premium, and locking up one if you have one is a rather easy decision. However, his numbers over the last two seasons paint a different picture.

"The 29-year-old has taken his offensive game to another level the past two seasons, logging a .291/.345/.477 line and 130 OPS+ despite missing some time to injuries. He remains a standout defender,'' Reuter wrote.

What does Houston do?

Their core players, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, are not getting any younger, and even if they are both healthy, that doesn't mean their championship window is going to be open much longer. However, locking up Peña and Yordan Alvarez could create the beginning of a new championship window.

The problem for Houston in locking up Peña before he officially becomes a free agent is that he has Scott Boras as an agent.

What does that mean?

Well, if you have been paying attention to baseball free agency, Boras clients rarely sign before hitting the open market to create a bidding war. If that happens, then Peña certainly would get at least $200 million from a club desperate to add a shortstop like Peña and the offense he can provide.

A lot of how this plays out could depend on what happens if there is a lockout and how much of a salary cap, if any, the owners get. Regardless, Houston needs to decide if they are going to pay Peña or look to move him to get something in return.