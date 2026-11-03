Astros Get Compelling Reason To Trade All-Star Infielder This Offseason

Nearly three months after parting ways with former general manager Dana Brown, the Houston Astros named his replacement, Randy Flores, on Saturday. He is left with making some rather big offseason decisions in terms of roster building for the 2027 season and beyond.

One decision facing Flores is what to do with his abundance of infielders, as he has more players than positions. Some decisions likely won't be made until Flores hires his manager to replace Joe Espada, but Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed each MLB team's top trade asset this offseason. He made a very compelling argument for the Astros to seriously consider trading shortstop Jeremy Pẽna this offseason.

Astros Have Compelling Argument To Trade Jeremy Pẽna

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we're being honest, Pẽna is the least likely player to be traded, but nothing should be a surprise anymore when it comes to trades in MLB. However, Houston's All-Star middle infielder is a key piece of the Houston lineup and defense. However, Rymer does have a legitimate argument to consider trading the 29-year-old who is in his prime, his agent, Scott Boras.

"Speaking of Boras clients running short on club control, Peña is due for free agency after 2027. Houston's efforts to extend him have gone and still figure to go nowhere, so cashing in on the All-Star shortstop is looking like the smart play,'' wrote Rymer.

It is no secret that Boras clients rarely sign before testing the free-agent market. If a player under Boras hits the market, does that mean he's going to leave? No. Like most good agents, Boras is all about having a bidding war for his players and getting them the money he feels they have earned. Pẽna, closing in on 30, is looking at a big payday with his next contract.

Pẽna will enter the 2027 season coming off a career-high 22 home runs in 2026 while slashing .277/.325/.477 with 56 runs driven in. His numbers, aside from his home runs, were down a bit, but there is no doubt he's still an elite defender and key bat at the top of the lineup and would fit anywhere in any lineup across MLB.

Other potential trade chips for Flores' infield are Christian Walker or Isaac Paredes, but it doesn't mean that he needs to make a move. He could run it back next season and go for it one more time with their core in place, but given he's entering the final season of his deal, there is likely to be no shortage of rumors about Pẽna and a possible trade before his contract expires.