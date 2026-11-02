Christian Walker Makes History and Joins an Exclusive Group in Astros History

After winning three consecutive Gold Gloves with the Arizona Diamondbacks between 2022 and 2024, Christian Walker reclaimed the award in 2026, this time as the first baseman for the Houston Astros, becoming just the third player in franchise history to win the award at that position, joining Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell (1994) and Yuli Gurriel (2021).

The three represent different generations of Houston, and that brings us to a very interesting point in the conversation, such as the evolution of the selection system, since they received their recognition at different stages of the process.

When Bagwell won the award in 1994, the selection depended on votes from managers and coaches, which changed in 2013, when the system incorporated the SABR Defensive Index (SDI), a statistical tool that represents 25% of the selection and complements traditional voting. Even so, today’s advanced statistics have much more influence than they did even in 2021, and they have also gained a level of detail that helps us appreciate the value of each defender much more, depending on their respective positions.

Jeff Bagwell Paved the Way in 1994

Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’ve searched FanGraphs for a statistic that helps us look a little beyond fielding percentage to analyze the 1994 Gold Glove selection, you’ve probably come across Total Zone (TZ), a defensive metric developed by Sean Smith that allows players from different eras to be evaluated and was one of the most valuable modern tools before Statcast arrived.

However, it did not exist in 1994, so fielding percentage and some other criteria, such as his Major League-leading 120 assists, were decisive. Bagwell finished a memorable season in which he also went on to capture the National League MVP Award after hitting .368, with 39 home runs and 116 RBIs, a performance that led him to win the vote unanimously.

Yuli Gurriel Ended the Wait in 2021

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10). Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Twenty-seven seasons later, Gurriel earned the second Gold Glove for an Astros first baseman in 2021, and he did it surprisingly at age 37, becoming the oldest first baseman to win a Gold Glove, surpassing the mark set by Vic Power, who had received the award at age 36 in 1964.

The Cuban also experienced one of the best offensive seasons of his career, as he captured the American League batting title at the same time with a .319 average. Gurriel led American League first basemen with 7 Fielding Runs Value, 86 assists, and finished tied for second with five Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). He also recorded a .994 fielding percentage in 1,147 chances.

Christian Walker Added the Third Chapter in 2026

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, it is the fourth Gold Glove Walker has won in the last five seasons, as he started in 2022 to 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks before joining the Astros in 2025. Walker made the difference with his ability to move around first base, pick up uncomfortable throws, and, above all, stand out on double plays, which has characterized his great defense every year he has won the Gold Glove.

In addition, he also had the best fielding percentage at .997 among American League first basemen (he committed just three errors), recorded +3 Outs Above Average (OAA), second among the league’s first basemen, and +7 Fielding Run Value (FRV), tied for the lead.

He also put together a streak of 121 games without committing an error, which ended on August 21 against the Athletics, the longest streak by any position player during the season.