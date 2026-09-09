Astros Get Much-Needed Production From Crucial Spots in Lineup

The bottom half of the Houston Astros lineup had a breakout game on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Ballpark against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros squeaked by the Phillies in the contest, 6-5, thanks to timely hitting from five-through-nine hitters.

Five-Through-Nine Production

The bottom five in the Astros' order on Tuesday hit 9-for-20 with three home runs and a double. They also managed to work two walks on the day. Their batting average came out to .450 with a 1.450 OPS, compared to the top four in the order, who hit 2-for-18 for a .111 average and a .367 OPS.

Daulton Varsho led the way with a 3-for-5 day, his most hits in a single game as an Astro. His homer turned out to be the critical run in a 6-5 game. He also doubled and scored two runs.

Yainer Diaz singled in each of his first two times at bat and finished 2-for-5. He was hitting higher than usual with a position in the sixth spot in the order.

Houston Astros infielder Christian Walker (8) Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Walker provided the most fireworks with his three-run blast in the second inning. He brought around Diaz and Varsho and gave the Astros a 3-0 lead. He finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk.

Taylor Trammell was the only one of the final five in the order not to reach base more than once. Batting in the eight-hole, he finished the game 1-for-4. Cam Smith hit a solo home run as part of a 1-for-3 day that included a walk. He scored twice in the game.

Houston Astros outfielder Cam Smith (11) Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

League Comparison Numbers

The Astros have struggled out of the later spots in the order, as is expected across the league. Diaz provided a spark out of the Astros' worst batting position, the sixth spot. The Astros have an MLB-worst .585 OPS out of the six-hole with just 12 home runs, one of the fewest in baseball. Houston’s sixth-hole slugging, .318, is 17 points lower than the next-lowest output.

In the seventh spot, the Astros are just about league average for that spot with a .689 OPS, up several points as a result of Christian Walker’s strong day.

The Astros are tied for fourth in baseball with 18 home runs out of the eighth spot in the lineup, but are 23rd in on-base percentage from the eighth-place hitter.

Houston hits relatively well out of the nine hole with a .656 OPS, good for 11th in baseball. They are sixth in baseball with 14 last-man-in-the-order home runs.

Overall, the Astros needed the bottom half of the lineup to have a great game to even be competitive in Tuesday’s contest. They received production from some of the coldest parts of the lineup as the team just got by the Phillies.