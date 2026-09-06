Two Factors Behind Astros' Turnaround into Potential AL Playoff Team

The Houston Astros have won nine of their last 11 games against the Diamondbacks, a streak that dates back to Sept. 29, 2023. This stretch includes a three-game sweep of the D-backs in Arizona last season, from July 21-23, 2025.

Houston went to right-hander Peter Lambert (8-7) to close out the homestand against the D-backs on Sunday.

After starting the season 20-31 in their first 51 games, the Astros posted a 53-39 (.576) record in their last 92 games, dating back to May 22. That is the second-best record in the American League during that span, trailing only the Red Sox (55-38).

Winning Percentage Since May 22 (American League)

Red Sox: 56-38 (.596)

Astros: 53-39 (.576)

Yankees: 51-40 (.560)

The Astros held a three-game lead in the American League West over the Rangers, matching their largest divisional lead of the season. The Astros have extended that margin thanks to an 8-4 record over their last 12 games entering Sunday. Why is this happening?

The Starting Pitching Adjustment

Houston Astros pitcher Peter Lambert (38). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros starters have posted a 1.74 ERA (6 ER/31 IP) with 31 strikeouts, a .171 opponents’ batting average (19-for-111) and a 1.13 WHIP in the first six games of this homestand. Looking back at the team’s last 12 games, in which they are 8-4, Houston starters have posted a 2.78 ERA (18 ER/58.1 IP).

Houston is in the middle of a stretch against four consecutive teams with winning records (CWS, ARI, PHI, TB). Houston has a 29-19 (.604) record against teams that are currently at or above .500. The clubs against whom they have winning records include the Boston Red Sox (5-1), Chicago Cubs (3-0), Chicago White Sox (5-2), Cleveland Guardians (4-2) and Tamba Bay Rays (2-1).

Road Warriors

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Sunday's game, the Astros will embark on a six-game road trip that will take them to Philadelphia (3 games) and Tampa Bay (3 games). The Astros are 36-33 on the road, compared with their 37-37 record at home.

After starting 1-9 on their first road trip of the 2026 season, they have posted a 35-24 (.593) record on the road since April 14, which represents the third-best record in the Majors during that span. More recently, they have a 19-12 (.613) record over their last five road trips.

Yordan Alvarez has led the team with 17 home runs, a .893 OPS and a 143 wRC+ on the road, and is tied with Christian Walker (14 HR) in RBIs. Catcher Yainer Diaz has the highest batting average at .291. The Astros have gotten a lot of offensive heat from several players on the road, and one example of that is Brice Matthews, who is hitting .419/.486/.645 in 39 plate appearances with runners in scoring position. Behind Alvarez, who leads the lineup with a .444 ISO with runners in scoring position on the road, Matthews is at .226 and then Cam Smith at .224.

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hitting in key moments and when innings become more difficult has been a distinctive characteristic of the Astros’ offense, which leads the American League in runs scored with two outs (293) this season, surpassing the Rays (second place with 255) by nearly 40 runs. Third baseman Isaac Paredes has led this effort, topping the American League in RBIs with two outs (39), behind only 1B Rafael Devers (40 RBIs) in all of the Major Leagues.

Paredes has reached base in 13 consecutive games, posting a .404 OBP during that span (tying his second-longest streak of the season). In addition, he has six consecutive games with a hit, batting .318 (7-for-22), with six RBIs and a .945 OPS during that span.

With the improvements from the starting pitchers and a bullpen led by Josh Hader, who has made 21 consecutive scoreless appearances, the Astros’ offense is playing a key role in keeping the team in first place in the division. There are still 19 games ahead, but Houston is showing that it can handle the pressure and is on its way to completing a turnaround that seemed difficult to achieve a couple of months ago.