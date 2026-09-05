Astros Announce Lineup As They Go For Series Win Against Diamondbacks

The Houston Astros go for their fourth straight series victory as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle game of the three-game set on Saturday at Daikin Park.

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Pitching Matchup

The Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt faces off with the Astros’ Ethan Pecko on the mound.

Pfaadt comes in with a 7-2 record and a 3.49 ERA. Although he’s had a good season, his strikeout record is less impressive, with just 73 in 111.0 innings. Pfaadt posted a 2.54 ERA in August with a 2-1 record.

Pecko is fresh off his first major league win. The rookie went 5.0 innings in his last start, allowing two runs in his best outing in the big leagues. The Astros have won each of Pecko’s three major league starts.

Astros Lineup

Jeremy Pena leads off for Houston, as usual. Pena is in a slump since the beginning of August, with a .627 OPS and a .195 batting average over those 29 games. His average has fallen from .319 to .277 since the start of August.

Yordan Alvarez bats second for the Astros, having entered a relative slump as well. He has hit just two home runs since July 29. Despite not hitting a home run, he does have a .333 average in the short-lived month of September. Alvarez has reached base in half of his plate appearances over the month and has a .917 OPS. He remains tied in both home runs and RBI amidst the triple crown chase.

Sep 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Paredes hits third and has posted one hit in every game over an active five-game hitting streak. Paredes also has 11 walks over his last 12 games, setting the table for the middle of the order. He has an .882 OPS over his past 26 games with 0.604 win probability added.

Jose Altuve bats in the number four spot after going 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in Friday’s contest. He is hitting just 1-for-13 in September, with the one hit being a two-run home run on Thursday. He was named to MLB’s Team of the Month at second base for his effort in August.

Daulton Varsho, hitting fifth, is 2-for-his-last-21 over the previous six games. The Astros are 15-13 in games where Varsho has appeared since acquiring him on Aug. 3. He has a .552 OPS with Houston.

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) and Daulton Varsho (18) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Walker hits sixth and is two home runs away from 200 for his career. Walker has a .580 OPS since the beginning of August with two home runs and 14 RBI.

Yainer Diaz gets the start at catcher, batting seventh. He’s posted a 1.162 OPS over his last eight games thanks to five extra-base hits (two doubles and three home runs).

Taylor Trammell bats eighth against the Diamondbacks’ righty. He’s posted a .687 OPS against right-handed pitching this year compared to .435 against left-handed pitchers. Since Aug. 14, Trammell has struggled with a .104 (5-for-48) batting average and a .319 OPS.

Cam Smith hits ninth after hitting .250 in August with a .785 OPS. Smith has come off the bench the last two games. He recently recorded his 100th career RBI.