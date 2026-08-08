Astros GM Dana Brown's Trade Deadline Explanation Doesn't Satisfy Fans

The Houston Astros were buyers at this year's trade deadline, and it was expected they would make some key moves to bolster their weaknesses. The Astros ended up making just one move, and although it addressed their biggest need of improving the outfield, more questions remain than answers at the moment.

That could all change based on where this 2026 season goes, but a good amount of Astros fans were left dissappointed by what went down at the deadline. While the Astros traded for center fielder Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays, the trade was a huge surprise.

The Astros needed a veteran outfielder and got one, but sent starter Spencer Arrighetti to Toronto. That came as a shock to most, sending the 26-year-old righty with multiple years of team control get traded. Varsho will be a free agent after the year, meaning Arrighetti was likely traded for a rental outfielder.

Given the Astros moved on from Arrighetti, that opened a hole in terms of the starting pitching staff. It was automatically expected in that case for the Astros to trade for another starter. However, none of that happened. Whether the trading price or the right option wasn't available, not being able to get another starter was a letdown for a team that really needed more starting arms.

Astros general manager Dana Brown had to answer for these decisions, in this case, not acquiring another starter.

Brown's Quote Has Fans Talking

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco (56) walks to the dugout after being relieved from the game against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown said that the Astros came close to a few deals for a pitcher, but ultimately the asking price was too high, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Given that the Astros don't have elite depth in their farm system, their offers may have not been enough without giving away anyone too important at the moment. However, Brown tried to paint a positive light around this.

“Getting Wesneski back and Blanco back and the way they’re off to a pretty good start to their rehabs, I feel like that, in itself, is a trade acquisition,” Brown said according to McTaggart.

This response got a ton of attention when reported, simply because fans predicted him saying that very statement. The Astros have added the two starters, Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco, to the rotation, but given that they are both coming back off Tommy John surgery last year, it creates some unpredictability about the kind of performances they'll have.

It's a big injury to come back from. Typically, GMs will say something along the lines of getting some key players back from injury around August is like a deadline acquisition. In some cases, it very well can be. In the Astros' case, a reliable starter was needed to officially stabilize the rotation.

Even MLB analyst Ben Verlander had something to say about this, and how nobody wants to hear GMs using that line.

Oh no.



The most classic line from an MLB GM at the deadline you’ll ever see.



“We’re getting Billson Lugnut back in 2 weeks and that’s basically a deadline acquisition for our club if you think about it.”



Sign of a loser at the deadline. https://t.co/SUBQdFAkv4 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 4, 2026

The Astros don't have an official third starter at the moment. While Cristian Javier has temporarily assumed that role and has done well in his last two outings (including one in the bullpen) with just three runs on 11 innings pitched, he's been inconsistent over the last few years.

Wesneski has looked good in his first two starts as Brown hinted at, but this is a lot of pressure to put on someone just coming back from surgery and missing over a year. The 28-year-old could very well be a real option to be the No. 3 starter. He's gotten two wins in his first two starts along with going six innings of two-run ball in his last outing.

Meanwhile, it has been a struggle for Blanco. He has a 6.98 ERA after four starts and has given up six home runs as well. This was never going to be easy, but the Astros really need him to figure it out.

Tatsuya Imai is currently in the bullpen, but it's possible he could be back in the starting rotation at some point later, per Brown. He threw three perfect innings in his last outing as a reliever.

The Astros will need to figure out who are their four starters if they eventually make the postseason.