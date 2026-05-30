2 Astros Continue To Be Subject of Trade Deadline Targets for Contenders

Not too long ago, it looked like the Houston Astros were heading down a road that led to nowhere good for the 2026 season. After a 5-2 beginning to the season, the Astros endured a dreadful 1-9 road trip that saw three starting pitchers end up on the injured list.

Anything that could go wrong, did go wrong.

However, a recent stretch of seven wins in 10 games had moved the Astros just 3.5 games back in the American League West.

Given that four of the five teams are below .500 at this point in the season gives teams like Houston hope that they can hang around despite dealing with injuries. The Seattle Mariners are in first place at 29-29.

Someone will eventually begin to separate themselves from the rest of the division and when they do, that's going to leave the rest of the division to figure out their paths by the trade deadline.

Whatever the Astros and general manager Dana Brown decide to do, there is going to be no shortage of players that could be moved if that is the route they decide to go.

2 Astros Potentially up for Grabs at the Trade Deadline

Isaac Paredes | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed 11 players who could be traded at the trade deadline by early August and he had two Astros on his list, first baseman Christian Walker and utility infielder Isaac Paredes.

Both players have been in trade rumors going back to the offseason. Brown decided to keep both of them, but if Houston can't remain in the playoff race in the American League, then there's going to be some decisions to be made.

There are potential issues with moving each player. Walker has a contract that could be tough to move. He is in his second year of a three-year deal that earns him $20 million a year.

Not exactly something a team will be lining up to take on. However, he has shown flashes over the last calendar year of turning things around. If Brown can get someone to take him off the books, it is certainly something he needs to consider.

As for Paredes, there should be no shortage of clubs looking to acquire him. The Boston Red Sox were a team that was hanging around him over the winter, but nothing materialized.

However, they are heading in the opposite direction from a buyer to a seller and that fit seems unlikely. Brown could have some contenders who are looking for a utility player in the infield who could use some depth to be able to move Paredes.

Another player who could be someone teams might be interested in is closer Josh Hader. That will all come down to how he looks when he returns from his injury and if Brown and Houston do end up selling this summer.