Astros' Joe Espada Is Suddenly Managing for Much More Than a Playoff Spot

The final weeks of the season were already filled with high-stakes situations for the Houston Astros, and now the organization has raised the bar even further.

Joe Espada has more on his mind than just making the playoffs.

On Monday, the Astros mutually agreed with Dana Brown to part ways. Apparently, the fact that the team is firmly in the race for the American League West wasn’t enough to keep Brown.

Going into the season, there was plenty of speculation that both Brown and Espada would be on the hot seat as it was the last year on both of their contracts.

With Brown gone, owner Jim Crane will oversee the baseball operations while a group of assistant general managers and senior advisor Jeff Bagwell will split Brown’s responsibilities.

Espada finds himself in the same position. His contract is over after the season. Crane confirmed Tuesday that Espada will remain as the manager of the team through the end of 2026.

Past that, there is no commitment.

Espada is no longer managing for a postseason appearance. He is managing for his future in Houston.

Espada’s Astros Future Unsettled

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Brown’s departure, the situation surrounding Espada became confusing.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale first reported that a high-ranking Astros official said Espada would not be receiving a new contract after the season. Crane pushed back on that, saying that a final decision had not been made.

Crane expressed on Tuesday that Espada’s position with the team is the same as it was when the season started. His future would be evaluated after the 2026 campaign was over.

So for now, two things are certain:

Espada will manage for the remainder of the season, no matter what it looks like.

What happens afterward to Espada has not been decided, at least not publicly.

Crane and Espada had a meeting on Tuesday before the game against the New York Yankees.

Espada expressed that his responsibility was to lead the team and win right now.

Looking at the situation, that’s all Espada can control.

Astros Final Month Could Define Espada’s Future

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking a look at Espada’s history with the Astros, this year looks a lot like his first year.

In 2026, Houston started the season 20-31 before turning things around and going 46-35 over their next 80 games. The team climbed all the way back into the AL West race. They enter Wednesday at .500 with a 66-66 record and leading the AL West.

In his first season as manager in 2024, the Astros started 12-24 and then went on to win 88 games and the AL West.

Somehow, Espada turned both years around when hope was nearly lost.

He’s done so with a long list of injuries as well. At different points this year, the roster has been battered. The pitching staff has been beat up.

The evidence of that can be seen most recently in the team’s nine-game homestand. Only one starting pitcher went more than five innings.

Somehow the Astros are still in the race.

Crane recognized that when speaking with the media at Yankee Stadium.

“I think Joe [Espada] is doing what he could do with what he's got, you know?” Crane said. “So you get three or four starters down, you got to really scramble. So he's a good manager. He keeps an eye on things, and I just talked to him, and he's ready to win a game today.”

That has to matter when Espada is evaluated, but so does what didn’t happen.

Houston lost in the Wild Card Series in 2024. Then in 2025, the unthinkable happened (at least in Astros’ history). The organization missed the postseason entirely. That ended an eight-year playoff streak.

Houston has yet to win a postseason game under Espada’s direction.

This is an organization that expects to make the postseason. Crane emphasized that on Tuesday.

Brown’s Exit Changes Espada’s Situation

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s more to this story. It is entirely possible that no matter what Espada does in the next few weeks in the dugout will matter.

Houston is going to be searching for a new leader of baseball operations. That person could want input on who manages the club.

Espada got the job after the 2023 season and Brown was in charge.

The final few weeks in this campaign are going to be intriguing for this team. Espada has a 240-214 record as the Astros manager. He has demonstrated two times that he can turn around a season after a dismal start.

Now he has the opportunity to do something that could mean even more.

Win the division. Get Houston to October baseball. Win a postseason game as a manager.

Even if he does all that, it doesn’t come with any guarantees it will earn him another contract.

The leadership structure of this organization is changing. Espada has got to make an argument and the best way to do that is on the field.

The Astros are fighting for a playoff spot. Espada is fighting for a lot more.