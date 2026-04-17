Astros Latest Roster Moves Confirm Ballclub Without Key Reliever Another 60 Days

To say it has been less than an ideal start for the Houston Astros would be quite the understatement, as injuries to the team's pitching staff are crushing a potentially great season.

The Astros are only clinging to some sort of life through their offense as Yordan Alvarez is commanding an elite offense, which is amounting to one of the best in baseball, but that is not nearly enough to get the team above .500.

With players dropping like flies, many were clinging to the return of top relief arm, Josh Hader, much sooner than later. That hope is officially killed as the team's latest roster moves place Hader on the 60-Day injured list.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/F6VyfHZbza — Houston Astros (@astros) April 17, 2026

This somewhat comes as a shock after Hader spoke with MLB insider Brian McTaggart just days ago after a 20-pitch live batting practice:

"I’m feeling good, feeling strong. I got through it throwing relatively hard and commanded the baseball in the zone, commanded the slider, getting good whiffs on it. Ideally, that’s what you want,” Hader told McTaggart.

Hader missed the final two months of 2025 after a strained shoulder capsule. Then, spring came around, and he started to deal with bicep tendinitis, which is why nobody has seen him on the mound yet for 2026.

This report from the Astros' organization finally didn't include multiple injuries. Instead, the team recalled Peter Lambert while sending Christian Roa back to the minors.

A Look at Peter Lambert

Colorado Rockies pitcher Peter Lambert (20) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Lambert is only 28 years old and has spent the entirety of his professional career in the Colorado Rockies' organization after the ballclub drafted him back in 2015. He later made his debut in 2019, but most of his career has been in the minors, where he has been quite good.

Now with the Astros, Lambert is looking strong, at least in the farm system. He has made a pair of starts and pitched over 14 innings, where he retired 12 batters, posted a sub-1.00 WHIP, and a 1.84 ERA.

Houston is begging for another pitcher, and this is Lambert's time to prove himself.

Current Astros Injured List

Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Relief Pitcher Josh Hader

Starting Pitcher Tatsuya Imai

Relief Pitcher Cody Bolton

Shortstop Jeremy Pena

Relief Pitcher Bennett Sousa

Center Fielder Jake Meyers

Starting Pitcher Cristian Javier

Starting Pitcher Ronel Blanco

Starting Pitcher Hunter Brown

Starting Pitcher Brandon Walter

Starting Pitcher Hayden Wesneski

This offense is so elite and watching this team lose despite the bat's efforts is worth a grimace. Hopefully, the injuries die down, and key players return to the field, or the Astros will face the same fate they saw in 2025.