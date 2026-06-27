Astros Leaning on Starting Lineup Without Yordan Alvarez After Blowout Friday

The Houston Astros have one of the most all-around explosive offenses in the game right now, and a big part of the reason that they only sit a handful of games under .500 despite an injury-riddled season.

However, the Astros do get shutout once in a awhile, between May and June a combined five times, and they don't bounce back right away as 80% of those instances have followed with a loss the very next day.

So, Saturday afternoon, Houston will be trying to snap that skid, but they will have to do so without the most elite bat in baseball, as Yordan Alvarez will not be suiting up as their DH. Now and then a player has to have a scheduled rest day, so there isn't anything to look further into; however, his contributions will be missed.

That means, they will be looking to take their second win of this four-game stretch on the road, without their key offensive weapon, and against their former ace (Framber Valdez).

Saturday's Lineup at Comerica Park

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after hitting a home run to left field against the Cleveland Guardians | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

With Alvarez taking a needed day off, Joe Espada has chosen to start both catchers as Yainer Diaz will suit up as the DH, with Jake Meyers sitting behind the dish.

Jeremy Peña (R) SS

Isaac Paredes (R) 3B

José Altuve (R) 2B

Christian Walker (R) 1B

Cam Smith (R) RF

Yainer Díaz (R) DH

Jake Meyers (R) CF

Brice Matthews (R) LF

Christian Vázquez (R)

In the last month, the hitting lineup has featured a pair of players batting over 300, as leadoff man Jeremy Pena has been vital to the run the Astros are on after a lengthy stint on the injured list himself. While Alvarez leads the team in long balls, Christian Walker is right on his tail with one shy and more RBI.

Ultimately, the only liability that they are throwing out there (from the last 30 days) is the No.9 man, as he has six hits in nearly 50 at-bats. Usually, that much of a drop off isn't felt as much with the top of the order being as good as they are, but it still isn't what one would want in the order, no matter how tough No. 1-No. 4 are.

As it stands, going into the slew of games played Saturday, the Astros sit a measly game behind in the wild card race, as many of the mediocre teams are right now. Luckily for Houston, a division title is nowhere outside of the ballclub's reach as the AL West hosts the worst records in baseball.

The Astros need to keep their heads down, keep grinding, and they will be playing in October when the summer, and season, comes to a close.