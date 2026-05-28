Astros Season Far From Lost Despite Injury Riddled Roster and Losing Record

To put it frankly, being a fan of the Houston Astros has been a brutal stretch between 2025 and the start of 2026. If someone thought they dealt with injuries a calendar year ago, it is nothing like what has gone on this season.

Looking solely at the Astros record, 25-32, it is hard to be encouraged about the rest of this long season, especially the team's chances of making it into the playoffs. But it isn't just Houston that is struggling, but the entire division.

Right now, the Astros sit three games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West as no team has a .500 record, let alone a winning one. The dumpster fire that has been throughout the American League this year is leaving this wide open for, well, anybody.

Yordan Alvarez's last 3 games:



448 foot home run

428 foot home run

449 foot home run

422 foot home run

415 foot home run



He is unconscious right now. pic.twitter.com/NUc1lzwxHY — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 28, 2026

But one thing gives this organization a better chance than the rest: they are far from healthy, but still finding a way to stay in this thing, led by the most dominant hitter in baseball right now, Yordan Alvarez.

Eventually, guys like their ace, Hunter Brown, will finally be back, alongside many others. That will put this team firing on every cylinder this summer, and if the ballclub can hang right with them, a division title is nowhere out of the picture.

Who the Astros Are Still Playing Without

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after hitting a home run to left field against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Daikin Park. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Again, this cannot be stressed enough, every piece to this roster has taken a beating, and someone has to see the injured list with their own eyes to respect the fact that this team has won more than 10 games at this point.

RHP Cristian Javier : Grade 2 right shoulder strain, which put him on IL April 10, and is expected to return in June

: Grade 2 right shoulder strain, which put him on IL April 10, and is expected to return in June OF Joey Loperfido : Right quad strain, IL date April 19, and is expected to return late May

: Right quad strain, IL date April 19, and is expected to return late May LHP Josh Hader: Left bicep tendinities, IL date March 25, return estimated for early June

Left bicep tendinities, IL date March 25, return estimated for early June 2B Jose Altuve : Grade 2 left oblique strain, IL date May 18, TBD return date

: Grade 2 left oblique strain, IL date May 18, TBD return date RHP Hunter Brown: Grade 2 right shoulder strain, IL date April 5, expected return Mid-June

Grade 2 right shoulder strain, IL date April 5, expected return Mid-June RHP Lance McCullers Jr: Right shoulder inflammation, IL date May 19, TBD return date

Right shoulder inflammation, IL date May 19, TBD return date C Yainer Diaz : Left oblique strain, IL date May 5, TBD return date

: Left oblique strain, IL date May 5, TBD return date LHP Bennett Sousa : Left elbow inflammation, IL date May 9, TBD return date

: Left elbow inflammation, IL date May 9, TBD return date SS Carlos Correa : Left ankle tendon, IL date May 6, out for the season

: Left ankle tendon, IL date May 6, out for the season RHP Ronel Blanco: Tommy John recovery from June of '25, could return in the second half

Tommy John recovery from June of '25, could return in the second half RHP Hayden Weskneski : same as Blanco

: same as Blanco LHP Brandon Walter: Tommy John Surgery in September of '25, out for the season

The biggest hit that remains is the loss of Correa for the season, but others are inching closer to their inevitable return, especially the pitching staff, which will immediately bolster this team. The offense is on fire, and they just need a couple of pitchers back to help alleviate some of the damage.

Make no mistake, the Astros could very well be playing when October rolls around.