Astros Facing Critical Trade Deadline Choices as Losing Streak Grows

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown is talking a pretty good game about adding talent at the trade deadline. His team isn’t quite backing it up.

Right now, all the Astros are showing him are losses on the scoreboard. Houston's loss to Baltimore in 11 innings on Saturday was its third straight, dating back to their loss to the Texas Rangers last Sunday before the All-Star break. The Astros also lost the first game of that series to the Rangers last Friday. Houston is also 4-6 in its last 10 games and is six games under .500 (47-53).

All is not lost. But all is not great, either. Brown traded pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. earlier this week, but that was a move designed to clear payroll and clear the decks in his rotation for incoming pitchers. It was not designed to bring in anyone that would help the Astros for a playoff push. The next moves would be. But are the Astros worth it?

The Astros’ Trade Deadline Argument

Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's argument for the trade deadline is simple. The Astros are in a bad division. Even though they are six games under .500 they're only four games back of the Rangers in the division and only 3.5 games back in the final wild card berth. In a exceptionally average American League, Houston can be competitive with additional talent.

But at what cost? The Astros don't have a fertile farm system. There's talent in the system, but the Astros need players like Xavier Neyens and Kevin Alvarez to develop to help them in the future. Shipping them now for a veteran with no control past this season would be unwise. But the trade deadline and the thirst for competition and winning inevitably leads to unwise moves.

There's Brown's own situation. The GM is not signed after this season. Neither is manager Joe Espada, the coach Brown elevated to replace Dusty Baker. Their futures are intertwined, but Brown has more control over the direction. He can make the moves designed to bolster the team, make them better and make them more playoff ready.

But will he do so with the future of the organization in mind or will he do so with the intent of doing everything possible to keep his own job? Few GMs work on the final year of their deal. It's an intriguing wrinkle few have considered.

Plus, there are injuries. The Astros are one injury away from being in trouble yet again. For most of the season it's been pitching injuries. But now, Brown must worry about injuries to his position players. One major injury to a Jeremy Pena or a Christian Walker makes a playoff push debatable, even with moves.

Brown is likely still mulling potential solutions. But he's the Astros to show him that they're in it to win it. Based on the last three games, the Astros looked like a team scuffling for a solution and not one poised for a breakthrough.