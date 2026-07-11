Astros Look To Avoid Series Loss Against In-State Rivals and Division Leaders

It has appeared that the Houston Astros have started to cool off recently, as they have lost five of their eight games this month and are currently on a two-game skid. However, this team is still in the thick of a fairly ugly AL Wild Card race.

But losing when Hunter Brown is on the hill feels almost criminal. Brown might have given up three runs in his start Friday evening against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, but when he left, the team was within two runs, and that is a winnable game.

Now, was it Brown's best start? No, there were multiple extra-base hits, but when a starting rotation is as inconsistent as this one is, that game needed to be logged as a W. However, they dropped it 7-3 and now are headed into Saturday three games under .500, but 1.5 games back in the Wild Card race.

However, the Astros are mixing things up for night two as Yordan Alvarez is making the start in left field rather than his comfortable spot as the designated hitter. Houston wanted both catchers in there Saturday, and that is what they are getting.

Saturday Night Starters on the Road in Arlington

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with first baseman Christian Walker (8) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be Peter Lambert who takes the hill for the Astros, who has a 2.72 ERA in his last seven starts and has shown that he performs eerily similarly whether it is on the road or sitting at Daikin Park. With the Rangers exploiting him on his home field in May, he is ready for redemption.

On the Astros' turf, Lambert only allowed three hits in six innings, but they led to five earned runs. So, he is going to look for depth and to contain some red-hot bats from the offense. On the other side, the offense needs to exploit Kumar Rocker, who will be on the bump for the Rangers.

The series opener featured the return of Jeremy Pena from the dreaded injured list for the Astros, and he was the leadoff man in their loss, but he started the game with a knock, and he is right back in the same spot.

SS Jeremy Pena LF Yordan Alvarez 3B Isaac Paredes 1B Christian Walker 2B Jose Altuve RF LaMonte Wade Jr DH Yainer Diaz CF Taylor Trammell C Christian Vazquez

Rocker is better on his home field than on the road, but he has allowed at least a pair of earned runs in his last three starts at home, and getting to the bullpen is key to taking the Rangers down, as seen Friday evening when the Astros hit a two-run shot in the 7th to tie it up.

Truly, that is all that matters for this ballclub is the playoff race, so despite being a losing team, the Astros could mathematically be the bottom wild card spot when the All-Star Break officially kicks off, but that entails winning both games against the Rangers this weekend.