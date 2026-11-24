Given that the Houston Astros should have improving their outfield offense as their main priority, including themselves among the teams in the bidding for Randy Arozarena or Ian Happ is a must. The other possibility for strengthening their starting rotation could come by exploring the trade market.

Houston will not have Steven Okert and Bryan Abreu for 2027, two of the team’s main relievers, so the need to improve the rotation and prevent the bullpen from continuing to be overloaded is a key point for the team. They finished with a 4.81 ERA, the fourth-worst among Major League starting rotations this year and the second-highest in club history, only behind the 2000 starting staff, which posted a 5.52 ERA.

An interesting point here is that the Astros could reach an agreement involving one of their main infielders: Jeremy Peña, Isaac Paredes, or Christian Walker, who could generate a lot of interest from teams that need to improve their offense at the infield corners or from teams like the Atlanta Braves, who are looking for a shortstop.

The Move That Could Open Up Room to Acquire a Starting Pitcher

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48). Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are many names we could consider here, and the 27-year-old left-hander Reid Detmers could be on the radar among the Los Angeles Angels’ trade candidates, following a disastrous 100-loss season in 2026.

Detmers’ value on the market does not depend only on his age or his years of control, since he had a 2026 season that represented a major change after posting a 6.70 ERA in 17 starts during 2024 and moving to the bullpen in 2025, where he worked 63 ⅔ innings with a 3.96 ERA.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48). Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in the rotation, Detmers reached the 93rd percentile in Pitching, the 99th in breaking-pitch run value, with other elite rankings in xERA (84), strikeout rate (87), walk rate (80), whiffs (78), and chase rate (74). He finished with a 3.36 ERA in 32 starts, accumulated 185 innings, and struck out 211 batters, while reducing his WHIP to 1.04, exactly the type of complement Houston’s starting rotation lacked in 2026, leaving many questions behind Hunter Brown, Peter Lambert, and Hayden Wesneski.

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, a Detmers-for-Walker trade makes sense, since the veteran first baseman could add the power bat that the Angels have not been able to have at first base during the last few seasons, where the team has not had much power from its first basemen.

Nolan Schanuel, a left-handed contact hitter, has been the position’s starter in the most recent seasons, and has hit just 33 home runs in 1,749 career plate appearances.

In 2026, the Angels also gave Vaughn Grissom opportunities at first base, where he produced a little more power with nine home runs in 210 plate appearances, posting a .470 slugging percentage that exceeds Schanuel’s .389. However, with just 17 home runs all year, the Angels finished in the fifth-worst position in MLB and even hit 12 fewer than all those Walker produced (29).

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For his part, Walker, who will turn 36 in March 2027, continues to demonstrate his power and has accumulated 151 home runs, 456 RBIs, a .776 OPS (114 OPS+), and 13.6 bWAR in 757 games over the last five seasons, playing in 93.4% of the games for his respective teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Astros.

That sustained production could be interesting for the Angels’ new management, not to mention that Walker has also won four Gold Gloves during that period of the last five seasons.

The streak began from 2022 to 2024 and, after having a defensive regression in 2025, his first season in Houston, he returned to the elite by winning the award this year in a close race with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman.