There’s no question about it, the Houston Astros need to improve their starting rotation. A new development in the market may have provided an intriguing opportunity, but there are roadblocks.

According to Robert Murray of Fansided, the San Francisco Giants are now willing to listen to trade offers for the three-time All-Star pitcher Logan Webb.

Yes, you read that right. The Giants are listening on Webb.

That’s a complete 180-degree shift from where the team stood in June when Buster Posey had a simple one-word answer when asked if they would entertain trade talks on Webb.

“No.”

That was it. That was all he said. No explanation, no reasoning. The answer was simple and didn’t need backup.

“No.”

It seems things may have changed in San Francisco, and Houston should be paying close attention.

This could turn into a full-circle moment. The Astros reportedly inquired about the right-handed ace before the 2026 trade deadline. The answer then was, “No.”

New general manager Randy Flores may have reason to reignite that conversation.

The trouble is the Astros have a significant obstacle that could make Houston a long shot to acquire Webb.

Logan Webb Could Address a Huge Astros’ Weakness

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting rotation for the Astros was riddled with injuries and inconsistency throughout the entire 2026 campaign. Nothing went right, and the team was setting records no one wants to set.

It’s almost astonishing when you think about it, but Houston used a record 19 starting pitchers last season. Somehow, with all of that uncertainty, the team went on to be crowned the American League West champions, but let’s be honest: it was a weak division, and the truth came out in the first round of the Wildcard playoffs.

So, when you know that, adding a proven starter like Webb makes a lot of sense. But, is it reality?

No one knows because these are just reports, and the underlying assumption is that the price for Webb would be astronomical.

The 30-year-old has established himself as one of the most dependable pitchers in the league. In fact, other than Tarik Skubal, Webb is probably second on the list of available pitchers. He leads the majors with 980 2/3 innings pitched since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Last year showed some decline, with him posting a 4.31 ERA across 160 2/3 innings of work. The innings were limited in comparison to what he usually produces due to two different injuries. He had right knee bursitis and then a stint with a blister.

Pairing Webb with Hunter Brown would be an immediate boost and truly a formidable combination at the top of the rotation.

Webb currently has two years left on his contract, which will pay him $23 million in 2027 and $24 million in 2028. That is very attractive for a starting pitcher of his caliber.

Astros May Lack Trade Assets Necessary

Houston Astros general manager Randy Flores Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no question whether Webb could help Houston. That’s a no-brainer. The question lies in whether or not the Astros have enough talent to convince San Francisco to make a deal.

Houston’s farm system is ranked at the bottom of the Majors. In fact, on the MLB Pipeline’s midseason rankings, the Astros were ranked 29th.

That’s a major roadblock for Flores trying to make a legitimate proposal to the Giants.

Looking at the list of prospects, Houston has several promising young players that include outfielder Kevin Alvarez, infielder Xavier Neyens and right-handed pitcher Bryce Mayer.

Would it be worth it to Houston to give up all three to land Webb? Would the Giants even consider that to be enough? Who knows.

What is certain is that San Francisco would demand a high level of return, whether that be in prospects of existing MLB talent.

Houston could also offer to assume all of Webb’s payroll, although I don’t believe money is the issue. Given that Skubal’s project's average annual value of his projected contract is estimated to be nearing $50 million, Webb looks like a bargain.

Acquiring a pitcher like Webb would certainly be an important step for the Astros in reestablishing themselves as contenders. The opportunity may be more realistic than it was just a few months ago, but the truth is, Flores and the Astros have a big mountain to climb to make this a true possibility.