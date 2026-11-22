People are going to look back at the Houston Astros in 2026 and think that they redeemed themselves from missing the postseason the year prior. But that couldn't be further from the truth, as they were booed off their home field after being swept in the Wild Card round.

That said, the Astros' front office has its work cut out for them in the coming months, as there are many areas to address for this ballclub to return to its former glory. While one piece of that is finding an everyday outfielder, the biggest issue is regarding the starting rotation.

The rotation turned into a dumpster fire as Cy Young finalist Hunter Brown took a nose dive this past season, which was compounded by injuries, and while it seemed like he had found a groove towards the end of the year, Brown didn't make it out of the first inning during their elimination game.

Eight strikeouts for Michael King 🔥



He's through seven shutout innings! pic.twitter.com/KqUO5miIq7 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

So, it seems safe to say that Houston doesn't have a true ace heading into next season, and that means they have to be eyeing a big arm this winter. So who should be at the top of their list? Michael King.

King would be arguably the best arm on the market if he wasn't a free agent the same year as Tarik Skubal, but nonetheless, he fits the Astros' pitching staff quite perfectly.

Clear Reasons Why King Deserves a Long-Term High-Dollar Deal

Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches in the first inning against the Rockies. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since joining the San Diego Padres back in 2024, King has solidified as an every day starter and really thrived in the role. That is highlighted by a winning record in all three seasons and posting no higher than a 3.44 ERA.

In 2026, the 31-year-old posted a 3.21 ERA in 32 starts, and he seemingly got better with the pressure on as it came down to the wire for the Padres, who were battling for a postseason spot. Down the stretch, King went 4-2 in his final seven games and gave his team a chance to win every time, as he recorded a 2.53 ERA.

Then in the postseason, he was marvelous pitching 14 innings and allowing only one earned run as he held hitters to a .106 average. It is also impossible to forget that he was thrown into a high-leverage spot out of the bullpen in an elimination game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

King has something that can't be taught- heart. He will lead any pitching staff to success, as he has the desire to win and compete that can't be bought. This is something that the Astros are in desperate need of, and signing him would be monumental to their success in the coming years.