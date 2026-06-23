Astros Lose Jeremy Pena Mid-Game After Suffering Potential Injury vs. Blue Jays

The Houston Astros are going to have to monitor shortstop Jeremy Peña yet again after he left Monday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Peña was at the plate in the top of the sixth and facing Toronto’s Dylan Cease when he swing his bat and appeared to grab at his hamstring, which he injured earlier this season. A trainer came out to consult with him and he eventually left the game in the middle of his at-bat. Manager Joe Espada had Brice Matthews come into finish Peña’s at-bat and he struck out.

Peña left the game 1-for-2 with a run scored as the Blue Jays held a 2-1 lead. There was no immediate update on Peña’s condition, per Space City Home Network’s Julia Morales.

Jeremy Peña’s Injuries in 2026

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Peña suffered an injury during workouts for the World Baseball Classic that caused him to miss the tournament and most of Astros spring training. But he was able to avoid ending up on the injured list to start the season. But that didn’t last long.

He went on the 10-day injured list on April 13 with a grade one hamstring strain. He needed a month to recover before starting an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi. On May 18 the Astros activated him and he helped fuel the franchise’s month-long run to get back with three games of the AL West lead even being under .500.

He is slashing .286/.345/.453 with six home runs and 18 RBI. He was batting leadoff for Monday’s game.

Peña has been the subject of trade rumors recently as outsiders try to assess whether the Astros will buy or sell at the trade deadline. On Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Houston was telling potential trade partners that they were “wasting their time” inquiring about both Peña and first baseman Christian Walker, the latter of which is having a season better in line with his career statistics the past four seasons.

Whether that actually sticks is up to the Astros, who have played much better baseball since sweeping the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in mid-May. After they wrap up their three-game series with the Blue Jays, they head to Detroit to take on the Tigers in a four-game series that starts on Thursday. There’s a strong possibility that former Astros pitcher Framber Valdez will match up again with Astros ace Hunter Brown. Both pitched on Monday.