Astros Make Ethan Pecko Debut Official With Houston Needing a Spark

It seemed like in the blink of an eye, the Houston Astros went from being in firm control of their playoff destiny to now risking falling under .500 and losing the top of the AL West altogether, which is low-lighted by their loss to the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday evening.

The team announced that they will be looking to Ethan Pecko on the bump to set the tone for a win on Wednesday, as he will be making his major league debut at 23 years old. But in order to make room for him on the roster, Brice Matthews was transferred to the 60-Day IL while Miguel Ullola was sent back down to Triple-A.

Matthews has been dealing with a severe left knee sprain after a brutal colission into the wall back on July 12. It will still be a while before he is able to rejoin the organization, so this isn't very significant.

However, Ullola is a little bit more puzzling, as he has been quite good in three of his four games with the team since he made his big-league debut. So, while he isn't available now, it seems likely that he will be back.

Lately, the Astros are simply not gelling. When the pitching staff is on, the offense is cold, and vice versa, so with a newbie on the hill, Joe Espada has mixed up the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Astros Swap up Starters a Little Bit for Wednesday Action

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates scoring during the first inning. Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally, when the front office decided to deal away Spencer Arrighetti in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Daulton Varsho, it was in hopes that he could also be a middle-of-the-lineup guy consistently, but that hasn't been the case.

In his last seven games, Varsho is 3-for-27, which is a .111 batting average while posting a sub-285 OPS. So, it seems safe to say that a day off was to be expected, and that day is Wednesday, as he will sit alongside Yainer Diaz, who will have the night off behind the dish.

SS Jeremy Pena DH Yordan Alvarez 3B Isaac Paredes 2B Jose Altuve LF LaMonte Wade Jr. RF Cam Smith 1B Christian Walker CF Taylor Trammell C Christian Vazquez

Astros have selected RHP Ethan Pecko (#70) to the Major League roster and have transferred IF/OF Brice Matthews to the 60-day IL. RHP Miguel Ullola to Triple-A Sugar Land. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 19, 2026

Houston is now on a three-game losing streak and is 3-6 over its last nine games, and if the team takes another loss they will be a losing ballclub once again. They cannot afford another loss, especially to the Angels.

Hopefully some minor adjustments help straighten things out, and the Astros can get back on track with a strong debut from Pecko.