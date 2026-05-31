Mind Boggling Stat Proves Astros Yordan Alvarez Owns Rangers at Globe Life

The Houston Astros might not be facing off with their in-state and division rivals anymore, but what Yordan Alvarez did, and has done, against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, should not be ignored.

The Astros just smoked a four-game series against the Rangers at Globe Life Field, highlighted by a combined no-hitter from Houston, and don't get it twisted. Alvarez, as designated hitter, smoked the Rangers with seven home runs of his own.

But that isn't even what is the most impressive about Alvarez when he is hitting north of Houston against the Rangers, as he is now ranked in the top 10 leaders for long balls on the field. Alvarez has never been a part of the organization.

Regardless, somehow his name sits amongst the all-time greats with the most homers at Globe Life, which is impossible to comprehend.

All-Time Home Run Leaders at Globe Life Field

Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrate after Alvarez hits a home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Looking at this, it might not seem impressive where Alvarez sits, but keep in mind, he plays for the Astros, not the Rangers, unlike all of the players who sit in front of him on this list.

Adolis García- 79 Corey Seager- 72 Marcus Semien- 50 Nathaniel Lowe- 37 Jonah Heim- 37 Josh Jung- 27 Leody Taveras- 23 Joey Gallo- 20 Josh Smith- 18 Yordan Alvarez- 17

Keep in mind, Alvarez has only played in 33 games at Globe Life in the entirety of his career, but everyone above him is a member of the Rangers, and nobody compares to the level of production that Alvarez is sitting at.

Yordan Alvarez hits his 5th home run against the Rangers this year!



(via @astros)pic.twitter.com/Bng57WazB7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 28, 2026

Where the Astros Sit After Winning a Four-Game Series Against Rangers

Luckily for an injury-riddled Astros ballclub, the American League has taken a nosedive off a cliff this year, which puts Houston not only in the hunt for a playoff spot, but a division title as the AL West does not host a team that is over .500.

At this point, the American League struggles make the playoff race anybody's gain, so Houston sits three games back from the Seattle Mariners for the No.1 spot in the AL West and 2.5 games back from the final wild card spot.

However, what makes the Astros special is the fact that their roster is far from solid is the plethora of key faces missing, specifically Hunter Brown. But the injured list is inching closer to dwindling.

When this team is firing on even half-massed, they will be in contention for a postseason spot, and with Alvarez leading the charge against more teams, not just the Rangers, they will be a tough ballclub to beat.