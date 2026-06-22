Astros Make Unexpected Move With Bryan Abreu to MLB Restricted List

The Houston Astros made a surprising move on Monday when they announced that reliever Bryan Abreu was being placed on MLB’s restricted list. In a corresponding move, right-hander Logan VanWey was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land.

To clear up any confusion, according to MLB’s rulebook, the restricted list is for players who are under contract but unavailable to play. This can be for a variety of reasons, including unexcused, personal, legal, or non-baseball reasons.

While on the restricted list, players are not mandated to receive their salary, time spent on the list does not count toward service time, and there is no minimum or maximum time a player can be placed on the restricted list.

So far, the Astros have not provided a reason to the public regarding Abreu. The timing of the move is somewhat notable as the team is scheduled to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series in Toronto.

This would be the first time the team traveled to Canada, and it could be something as simple as Abreu having a visa or travel complication while trying to cross the border. The club has not confirmed this is the case at all.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/uBUEW9ysVR — Houston Astros (@astros) June 22, 2026

Abreu has had problems this season, and this just adds to it. He has posted a 6.39 ERA across 29 appearances. This type of performance is a bit out of the ordinary for the reliever who has been with the team for the past eight years. Without question, 2026 has been his worst year.

In 2025, Abreu had a 2.28 ERA after pitching 71 innings in 70 appearances.

VanWey Steps In

As a result of the shocking announcement, VanWey will take Abreu’s place in the bullpen. The 25-year-old righty has been sharp, but also has very limited time in the big league.

VanWey has posted a 0.00 ERA in just three appearances with 3.0 innings pitched for Houston in the 2026 season. If called upon, he will look to continue to help a struggling bullpen.

At 37-42, the Astros are trying to find a way to stay in the conversations regarding October baseball. The team is now three games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West and two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays, who are holding down the final wild card position.

VanWey could certainly use this opportunity to prove his worth to the team and fight for a larger role.

With Josh Hader now back and looking incredibly strong, the Astros have a chance if they can continue to get players healthy and back on the roster.